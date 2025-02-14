Hunt for gang that set Forfar car bodyshop on fire as owners offer £1k reward

Police are hunting a gang that set fire to a car bodyshop in Forfar.

Elder and Paton, on John Street, is offering a £1,000 reward for information after being targeted just before 9pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and spent more than an hour extinguishing the blaze and securing the area

Nobody was injured.

According to a Facebook post from the company, “they caused a lot of damage”.

The post was accompanied by snapshots from CCTV cameras showing four people who they believe were responsible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20pm on Thursday, February 13 officers received a report of a fire at a premises on John Street, Forfar.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 8:54pm reporting a fire at premises in John Street, Forfar.

“We sent two appliances from Forfar.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

“They left the scene at 10.20pm.”

Elder and Paton declined to comment when approached by The Courier.