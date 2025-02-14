Forfar care worker ‘poked’ service user and ‘called him fat’

A Forfar care worker “poked” a service user and “called him fat”.

Marzanna Wozniak has been warned about her behaviour after an investigation by the care watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found Wozniak also shouted at the service user, referred to as AA, when he would not undress.

She also pushed and pulled him towards the bathroom, pointed at him and said “stop it” and pushed him on his shoulders.

Wozniak was working as a homecare assistant in Forfar at the time of the incident in September 2024.

SSSC issues warning to ‘experienced’ care worker who ‘called service user fat’

The SSSC report said: “While providing home care and support to AA you shouted at AA when he would not undress and called him fat or words to that effect.

“You poked AA on the body and pushed and pointed at AA.

“You pushed AA on the back towards the bathroom and pulled him by the arm.

“You are an experienced registered social service worker, who has been registered with the SSSC since September 2022, and you should have been well aware of the standards of conduct and practice expected of you.

“People who use services are entitled to feel safe and confident that social service workers will provide an acceptable level of care and not put them at unnecessary risk of harm.

“Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of a registered social service worker.”

The watchdog said Wozniak had “breached the trust and confidence” of the service user.

The SSSC placed an 18-month warning on the carer’s registration.