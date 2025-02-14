Forfar care worker ‘poked’ service user and ‘called him fat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar care worker ‘poked’ service user and ‘called him fat’

Marzanna Wozniak has been warned by the care watchdog.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee
The Scottish Social Services Council offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Forfar care worker “poked” a service user and “called him fat”.

Marzanna Wozniak has been warned about her behaviour after an investigation by the care watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found Wozniak also shouted at the service user, referred to as AA, when he would not undress.

Wozniak was working in Forfar at the time. Image: DC Thomson

She also pushed and pulled him towards the bathroom, pointed at him and said “stop it” and pushed him on his shoulders.

Wozniak was working as a homecare assistant in Forfar at the time of the incident in September 2024.

SSSC issues warning to ‘experienced’ care worker who ‘called service user fat’

The SSSC report said: “While providing home care and support to AA you shouted at AA when he would not undress and called him fat or words to that effect.

“You poked AA on the body and pushed and pointed at AA.

“You pushed AA on the back towards the bathroom and pulled him by the arm.

“You are an experienced registered social service worker, who has been registered with the SSSC since September 2022, and you should have been well aware of the standards of conduct and practice expected of you.

“People who use services are entitled to feel safe and confident that social service workers will provide an acceptable level of care and not put them at unnecessary risk of harm.

“Your behaviour falls below the standards expected of a registered social service worker.”

The watchdog said Wozniak had “breached the trust and confidence” of the service user.

The SSSC placed an 18-month warning on the carer’s registration.

