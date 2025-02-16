Burnt-out electric car taped off after fire between Angus villages

A burnt-out electric car has been left taped off after a fire between two Angus villages.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Mains of Fowlis, off the road between Fowlis and Benvie, near Dundee, on Saturday night.

Two crews from Dundee and a hazmat team spent more than an hour at the blaze.

The burnt-out car remained taped off at the side of the road on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.29pm for a car on fire near Mains of Fowlis.

“The stop message came at 7.01pm.

“We sent two pumps and a hazmat team, all from Dundee, as it was an electric vehicle.”