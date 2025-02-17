Montrose bridge closed due to on-going police incident

The bridge over Montrose Basin is closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Emergency crews are at the scene including Montrose lifeboat, coastguard rescue teams and Police Scotland.

The exact nature of the incident at the bridge over has not been confirmed.

The alarm was raised around 5.45am.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We were asked to attend an incident at Montrose bridge around 6.45am on Monday morning.

“We launched Montrose lifeboat and have eight coastguard officers at the scene.

“No further information is available at this stage but the situation remains ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.