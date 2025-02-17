Kirriemuir street closed due to two-car crash

A Kirriemuir street has been closed due to a two-car crash.

The collision at the corner of Lindsay Street and Clova Road happened just after 9am on Monday.

Emergency services are at the scene and buses are being diverted.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 9.04am reporting a road crash in Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir.

“We have one appliance at the scene.

“There are no further details as this stage.

“We remain on scene.”

A witness said: “There are two cars crashed on Lindsay Street, just at the turn off up to Webster’s High School.

“Police, the fire brigade and ambulances are all at the scene.

“The road is completely blocked. It looks like it’s quite a serious crash.”

Stagecoach has reported on X that buses currently can’t access the road and are being diverted.

