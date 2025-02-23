Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Police were called to the incident, near Petterden, just before 12pm on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
The A90 near Petterden
Emergency services were called to the A90 near Petterden. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services have been called to the A90 near Forfar after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, near Petterden, just before noon on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called to the road, close to the AM Philip dealership.

It is not known what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

The road remains open for traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near Petterden.

“Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

McAdam appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath thug robbed drinking buddy and chased him from home with snapped pool cue
Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carnoustie, Angus.
Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k
Valerie Duguid and Mairi Handy
Dundee friends let down by local care services start their own firm
Sepa issue flood warning for Dundee and Angus
Flooding ‘expected’ in parts of Angus as Sepa issues warning
The Transit van involved in the latest incident on Dundee Road, Forfar. Image: Supplied
New safety call after resident has THIRD car written off on Forfar street
Blu bins first appeared on Angus streets in June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Final phase of £3m Angus blue bin roll-out in Brechin and Montrose as recycling…
Quenta Duguid banned from sector after stealing from vulnerable person
Montrose carer who stole £10k from vulnerable client struck off
2
William Watson
Angus Biofuels boss fined £10k after barn roof plunge worker's 'catastrophic injuries'
Balwyllo residents submitted a petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Angus road safety campaigners banking on U-turn over call for A935 speed limit cut
South Green Nursing Home.
Daughter claims elderly Monifieth care home residents 'left standing in cold for hours' after…
3

Conversation