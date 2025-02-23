Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Emergency services have been called to the A90 near Forfar after a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the southbound carriageway, near Petterden, just before noon on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been called to the road, close to the AM Philip dealership.

It is not known what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

The road remains open for traffic.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.50am on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near Petterden.

“Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

