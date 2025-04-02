Man, 21, in hospital after air ambulance called to crash on major road near Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 21, in hospital after air ambulance called to crash on major road near Kirriemuir

Two vehicles were involved in the incident on the A926 near the Ballinshoe Road End.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services after crash on A926 Kirriemuir to Forfar 2.jpg
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A926 near Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a major road near Kirriemuir.

The A926 was closed near the Ballinshoe road end between the A90 and Kirriemuir as emergency services attended the incident.

Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 2.19pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A926.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team, an air ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Man, 21, in hospital as police probe crash near Kirriemuir

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 2 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A926, west of Ballinshoe, Kirriemuir.

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at around 2.35pm and one pump from Kirriemuir responded.”

An eyewitness told The Courier: “I drove through the scene and the police were directing traffic past the scene.

“Shortly afterwards the air ambulance turned up.

“It left about 3.50pm and the road is still closed.”

Stagecoach bus services were also diverted due to the road closure.

A Stagecoach East Scotland statement said: “Due to a RTC at Checkiefield service 20 and service 27 are currently unable to serve Padanaram, Checkiefield and Maryton.”

