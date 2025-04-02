Man, 21, in hospital after air ambulance called to crash on major road near Kirriemuir

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a major road near Kirriemuir.

The A926 was closed near the Ballinshoe road end between the A90 and Kirriemuir as emergency services attended the incident.

Emergency services and an air ambulance were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 2.19pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A926.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team, an air ambulance and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

Man, 21, in hospital as police probe crash near Kirriemuir

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 2 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A926, west of Ballinshoe, Kirriemuir.

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at around 2.35pm and one pump from Kirriemuir responded.”

An eyewitness told The Courier: “I drove through the scene and the police were directing traffic past the scene.

“Shortly afterwards the air ambulance turned up.

“It left about 3.50pm and the road is still closed.”

Stagecoach bus services were also diverted due to the road closure.

A Stagecoach East Scotland statement said: “Due to a RTC at Checkiefield service 20 and service 27 are currently unable to serve Padanaram, Checkiefield and Maryton.”