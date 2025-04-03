STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money

Arbroath’s Place for Everyone cycle path has now been a year in construction.

The emerging result of the £14 million work shows a plain fact – this is a ridiculous misuse of money.

Angus Council, hang your heads in embarrassment.

Being a councillor means making responsible decisions. It means spending public money wisely.

Your vanity project has failed miserably to do that.

If a £14m cycle path was desperately needed, that’s one thing. But this wasn’t needed.

It goes from near Gayfield, to Guthrie Roundabout…then where?

‘Have they been to Arbroath?’

Anyone travelling up towards Fisheracre can only turn around and go back the way they came.

It’s a nine-tenths of a mile cycling blind alley.

Surely it would have made more sense to spend the money to connect the West Links with Victoria Park?

An attractive cycling bridge in the harbour area, with a scenic travel route along Danger Point and South Street to King’s Drive and the cliffs.

With a long-term aim of continuing the Angus coastal link to Auchmithie, then Lunan Bay, and eventually Montrose.

That would at least have shown some semblance of a coherent, useful active travel plan.

You know, a cycle path that goes somewhere!

It would have delivered a dual outcome of helping open up and celebrate Arbroath’s rich maritime history.

Does the council have no imagination? Have they ever been to Arbroath? Have they ever ridden a bike?

And, bear in mind, Angus Council provided £4m for this.

They could have insulated every house in Arbroath, a much more environmentally friendly use of the money.

They could have improved flood defences around the Brothock Water, removing the planning blight in that area.

If anyone thinks what has been done is the optimum use of public money and best result for Arbroath then, frankly, I question their intelligence.

‘Traffic created’

It pleases no one.

Not cyclists (it’s in the wrong place), not green campaigners (much more effective ways to spend this money) not motorists (who face pollution-creating delays or will find rat-runs to avoid it).

Look at the drone footage. One of the most striking things is that it proves long queues of traffic have been created.

Will many commute by bike along the new route? To where? From where?

Is this the most scenic place for people to enjoy walking or cycling?

Is it part of a well-thought-out integrated active travel strategy?

How typical of Angus Council to spend millions and end up with an example of their own incompetence.

You can always rely on them taking the expensive, illogical long way round to making a mistake.

Not that they’ll notice any criticism.

They’re too busy with petty internal plots, stabbing each other in the back, and having a new set of office-bearers every second week.

Some of the less self-aware among them might trot along to cut the ribbon on their road to nowhere.

They’ll try to convince themselves how great it is, and what a wonderful thing they’ve done.

And desperately cross their fingers hoping no one asks difficult questions like: “What is this cycle path actually for?”