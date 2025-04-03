STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money

'Hang your heads in embarrassment.'

Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Arbroath’s Place for Everyone cycle path has now been a year in construction.

The emerging result of the £14 million work shows a plain fact – this is a ridiculous misuse of money.

Angus Council, hang your heads in embarrassment.

Being a councillor means making responsible decisions. It means spending public money wisely.

Your vanity project has failed miserably to do that.

If a £14m cycle path was desperately needed, that’s one thing. But this wasn’t needed.

It goes from near Gayfield, to Guthrie Roundabout…then where?

‘Have they been to Arbroath?’

Anyone travelling up towards Fisheracre can only turn around and go back the way they came.

It’s a nine-tenths of a mile cycling blind alley.

Surely it would have made more sense to spend the money to connect the West Links with Victoria Park?

An attractive cycling bridge in the harbour area, with a scenic travel route along Danger Point and South Street to King’s Drive and the cliffs.

With a long-term aim of continuing the Angus coastal link to Auchmithie, then Lunan Bay, and eventually Montrose.

That would at least have shown some semblance of a coherent, useful active travel plan.

You know, a cycle path that goes somewhere!

It would have delivered a dual outcome of helping open up and celebrate Arbroath’s rich maritime history.

A new harbour junction is being created beside Ladyloan Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Does the council have no imagination? Have they ever been to Arbroath? Have they ever ridden a bike?

And, bear in mind, Angus Council provided £4m for this.

They could have insulated every house in Arbroath, a much more environmentally friendly use of the money.

They could have improved flood defences around the Brothock Water, removing the planning blight in that area.

If anyone thinks what has been done is the optimum use of public money and best result for Arbroath then, frankly, I question their intelligence.

‘Traffic created’

It pleases no one.

Not cyclists (it’s in the wrong place), not green campaigners (much more effective ways to spend this money) not motorists (who face pollution-creating delays or will find rat-runs to avoid it).

Look at the drone footage. One of the most striking things is that it proves long queues of traffic have been created.

Will many commute by bike along the new route? To where? From where?

Is this the most scenic place for people to enjoy walking or cycling?

Is it part of a well-thought-out integrated active travel strategy?

How typical of Angus Council to spend millions and end up with an example of their own incompetence.

You can always rely on them taking the expensive, illogical long way round to making a mistake.

Not that they’ll notice any criticism.

They’re too busy with petty internal plots, stabbing each other in the back, and having a new set of office-bearers every second week.

Some of the less self-aware among them might trot along to cut the ribbon on their road to nowhere.

They’ll try to convince themselves how great it is, and what a wonderful thing they’ve done.

And desperately cross their fingers hoping no one asks difficult questions like: “What is this cycle path actually for?”

