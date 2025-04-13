In pictures: Glamis Castle Family Fun Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

In pictures: Glamis Castle Family Fun Day

There was plenty of fun and excitement at this year's Glamis Family Fun Day.

A family day out in the spring sunshine - l to r - Oscar Lamond, Angus Ewart, Darcy Lamond, Aimie Lamond, Jessie Ewart, Sandra Martin and George Murphy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A family day out in the spring sunshine - l to r - Oscar Lamond, Angus Ewart, Darcy Lamond, Aimie Lamond, Jessie Ewart, Sandra Martin and George Murphy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Emma Grady

The Glamis Family Fun Day returned on Sunday, with activities for all ages.

The jam-packed event at Glamis Castle included bungee trampolines, Denver’s Den Adventure Playground, inflatable chip shot golf, a large ball pool, Segways, and laser clay pigeon shooting.

There were plenty of market stalls and vendors, including Dani’s Bees, Clyne’s Candles, and the Scottish SPCA.

For youngsters, there were activities like the Easter Trail, garden games, and foraging walks.

Visitors explored the historic gardens and grounds of Glamis Castle. Click here to visit their website for upcoming events.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments.

Eleanor Brown, the Fermented Forager leads a foraging walk.
Sparring practice with the Cathedral Boxing Club Glamis Castle.
Brodie Kydd rests on his dad, Kris Kydd.
Picnic time.
A picture for the family album.
Glamis Castle Spring Family Fun Day.
Enjoying their day out – l to r – Nathan, Emry, Danielle and Zora Lowden.
Harry and Iain Shearer shoot some arrows.
Time for some face painting – l to r – Kirsty Doig with April and Teddy Blaik.
Abigail Simpson tries out the Segways.
Brodie Kydd was enjoying the event.
Eleanor Brown, the Fermented Forager.
A family day out in the spring sunshine – l to r – Oscar Lamond, Angus Ewart, Darcy Lamond, Aimie Lamond, Jessie Ewart, Sandra Martin and George Murphy.
The Cathedral Boxing Club stall – l to r – Ben Barron spars with head coach at the club, Richard Keith.
The Cathedral Boxing Club stall – l to r – Ben Barron, Archie Elder and head coach at the club, Richard Keith.
Brooke Gardiner had fun on the teacup ride.
On the bungee trampoline – Jessie Ewart.
Eleanor Brown, the Fermented Forager leads a foraging walk.
Sofia Rose Ferguson demonstrates her golfing prowess.
Glamis Scots raised funds on their popular stall – l to r – John Wilkin, Flora Morris and Angus Wilkin – front – Perrin Wilkin.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Scott Stewart celebrates with supporters at full-time. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
23 best pictures as Arbroath title triumph sparks pitch invasion and jubilant celebrations
Left to right is George, Emily, Rosie and Anna MacCrimmon. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as cute kids bring families flocking to Angus Goats in Coats
Brankstone Grange Castle, near Blairhall.
6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling
2
The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
Simpsons Golf Shop in Carnoustie. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Famous Simpsons Golf Shop of Carnoustie under new ownership
Kirriemuir and Dean councillor George Meechan has resigned from Angus Council's SNP administration. Image: Supplied
Angus Council deputy leader quits as SNP administration plunged into fresh turmoil
7
The Premier Inn at the Ethiebeaton Park is under offer
Monifieth Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre under offer after going up for sale
2
Dog attack incidents have also resulted in a rise in court cases. Image: Shutterstock
Data reveals NHS Tayside A&E dog bite cases quadruple in four years
6
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping instructor distressed German tourists with Nazi salutes on Tayside train
Angus Aqua Splash is now in place at Monikie Country Park. Image: AngusAlive/Broadwing Media
EXCLUSIVE: First look at new £135,000 Angus aqua park from the air
8

Conversation