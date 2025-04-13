In pictures: Glamis Castle Family Fun Day

The Glamis Family Fun Day returned on Sunday, with activities for all ages.

The jam-packed event at Glamis Castle included bungee trampolines, Denver’s Den Adventure Playground, inflatable chip shot golf, a large ball pool, Segways, and laser clay pigeon shooting.

There were plenty of market stalls and vendors, including Dani’s Bees, Clyne’s Candles, and the Scottish SPCA.

For youngsters, there were activities like the Easter Trail, garden games, and foraging walks.

Visitors explored the historic gardens and grounds of Glamis Castle. Click here to visit their website for upcoming events.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the best moments.