Angus Planning Ahead: Shoe shop flats and fishing cottage rebuild

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes an extension to a former church manse near Montrose and expanded premises for a Forfar tyre firm.

By Graham Brown
Planning permission has been approved to extend a former church manse at Inchbrayock, near Montrose. Image: Voigt Architects
Planning permission has been approved to extend a former church manse at Inchbrayock, near Montrose. Image: Voigt Architects

Plans have come forward for flats above the former Clark’s shoe shop in Montrose town centre.

In 2020, the firm announced plans to close the outlet after more than 60 years.

The current application is for planning permission and listed building consent at 82 High Street.

There is a pend leading to an external staircase to the upper levels of the B-listed building.

Former Clark's shoe shop in Montrose.
The former Clark’s shoe shop on Montrose High Street. Image: Google

The applicant intends to remove an internal staircase on the ground floor, which will be retained for retail use.

Three apartments would then be created on the first floor.

There will be no change to the existing external appearance of the building.

Inchbrayock Manse extension

A former kirk manse is to be extended to enjoy spectacular views of the Angus coast.

Inchbrayock Manse sits beside the minor road between Ferryden and Usan, south of Montrose.

The house went on the market following the merger of local churches in 2023.

Its new owners have been granted delegated approval to alter and extend the two-storey property.

Voigt Architects said the key elements of their design brief were to create a five-bedroom house, with a large open plan kitchen/dining living space enjoying views to the east across the fields to the sea.

On the ground floor, the existing entrance, hallway, lounge and dining room are to be retained.

Architects design for Inchbrayock Manse near Montrose.
A balcony would sit above the new ground floor living and dining area. Image: Voigt Architects

A garage and bathroom will be demolished to make space for a new extension wrapping around the east side of the manse.

A generous upper floor balcony off the east-facing master bedroom is also to be created.

The planning permission includes new trees to replace two sycamores which are to be felled.

Kirriemuir house bid rejected

Permission for a new house on land close to Kirriemuir has been refused.

The site is part of the curtilage of Garlowbank steading, just east of the town beside the B957.

It has lain unused for more than 25 years.

The steading complex is being converted to residential use and this would be the final part of the development.

House site at Garlowbank steading, near Kirriemuir.
The overgrown site beside Garlowbank steading, near Kirriemuir. Image: @rchitects Scotland

The application was for permission in principle for a single or one-and-a-half storey detached home. It would sit in the centre of the 1,500 sq m site.

However, planning officials have rejected the bid under delegated powers.

They said it did not meet council policy.

“The site has the appearance of an overgrown area which has self-naturalised,” said the council’s handling report.

“No evidence has been provided to suggest that the site has previously been developed or previously contained a building.”

Forfar tyre company expansion

A Forfar tyre firm has won approval to alter and extend its town centre premises.

Angus Tyres in Queen Street is to change the mono-pitched roof over its building to a dual pitched roof with a ridge height of 8 metres.

The ground floor will be used as a garage workshop and also accommodate a toilet.

Angus Tyres premises in Queen Street Forfar.
Angus Tyres is to expand its workshop in Queen Street, Forfar. Image: Google

The first floor is to be storage space.

Officials approved the scheme under delegated powers.

The building sits in Forfar conservation area and the approval report said the new ridge height would be closer to that of adjacent residential properties.

They have asked the firm to use a darker shade of roof colouring for the proposed metal sheeting to replicate the slate of the nearby houses.

Usan fishing cottage redevelopment

Permission has been granted for the site of a derelict Usan cottage to be used for a new house.

The brownfield footprint of the ruins will be used for a new home for a family member involved in the business.

It is part of the Usan Salmon Fisheries operation on the coast near Ferryden.

The cottage was part of what was the historic fishing community at Fishtown of Usan.

The row of 19th century cottages are C-listed and now derelict.

Historic photo of Fishtown of Usan, near Montrose.
An archive photo of the 19th Century cottages at Fishtown of Usan. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects

Plans show a three-bedroom home with kitchen/dining/living area and patio.

Planning officials said: “The key issue is whether there are any exceptional circumstances which justify demolition of the listed building and whether all reasonable efforts have been made to retain, reuse and/or adapt the listed building.

“Structural information submitted in support of the application notes the poor condition of what remains and it recommends that the cottages are demolished.”

Historic Environment Scotland did not object to the application.

Approval was granted under delegated powers.

Here are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications.

Clark’s shoe shop flats

Inchbrayock Manse

Garlowbank house

Forfar tyre workshop expansion

Fishtown of Usan house

