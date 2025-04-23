Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth grandmother living in Raac home too scared to let grandchildren visit

Williamina Rylance is one of the residents on Milton Street who is living in a house which has been found to have been built using the material.

By Laura Devlin
Williamina Rylance outside her home on Milton Street. Image: Alan Richardson.
A Monifieth grandmother living in a council property with Raac says she has stopped allowing her grandchildren to visit over fears for their safety.

The lightweight construction material was commonly used in floors, walls and roofs across Scotland between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

And this has left Williamina fearing the worst.

‘My whole living room is bowed’

The 59-year-old said: “I’m really depressed and anxious with this.

“It is eating me up constantly and it impacts my mental health every day.

“I don’t have my grandkids (over) now because I am worried. They are all boys aged between six and 13 and it’s in the case they jump about.

“My whole living room- bar one panel – is bowed and I’m worried the vibration could make it worse.”

Williamina uses a steel ruler to show how much the centre of the beams in her ceiling have dropped. Image: Alan Richardson.

She added: “My housing inspector said I could put in for a mutual exchange but I did laugh.

“Firstly, I would not want to out anybody in the same position I’m in and secondly, no one is going to swap me.

“I don’t think the council will be helpful in getting things done any time soon. I think it will be on a needs must situation.

“I don’t want their sympathy, I just want information that shows they are getting something done.”

Homes Under the Hammer star Martel Maxwell is supporting The Courier in our Trapped by Raac campaign. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

Raac meeting to be held in private

Angus Council’s housing committee is due to meet on Thursday to discuss an options appraisal report on what work could be carried out on properties with Raac.

However, the press and public are likely to be excluded from viewing the debate due to the report containing “exempt information”.

Williamina has called on the local authority to be transparent with tenants and homeowners living in houses with Raac.

Angus Council owns 25 homes in Milton Street, Monifieth which contain Raac. Image: Alan Richardson.

She said: “I want to hear the full truth and nothing but the truth. We know they are looking into it but tell us what your options are.

“There are bound the be contingency plans so tell us rather than saying there will be a meeting and hearing nothing for months.

“We need to know what is being discussed and we what they are thinking.”

