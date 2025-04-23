A Monifieth grandmother living in a council property with Raac says she has stopped allowing her grandchildren to visit over fears for their safety.

Williamina Rylance is one of the residents on Milton Street who is living in a house which has been found to have been built using the concrete.

The lightweight construction material was commonly used in floors, walls and roofs across Scotland between the 1950s and 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

And this has left Williamina fearing the worst.

‘My whole living room is bowed’

The 59-year-old said: “I’m really depressed and anxious with this.

“It is eating me up constantly and it impacts my mental health every day.

“I don’t have my grandkids (over) now because I am worried. They are all boys aged between six and 13 and it’s in the case they jump about.

“My whole living room- bar one panel – is bowed and I’m worried the vibration could make it worse.”

She added: “My housing inspector said I could put in for a mutual exchange but I did laugh.

“Firstly, I would not want to out anybody in the same position I’m in and secondly, no one is going to swap me.

“I don’t think the council will be helpful in getting things done any time soon. I think it will be on a needs must situation.

“I don’t want their sympathy, I just want information that shows they are getting something done.”

The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the burgeoning crisis and have the issue debated by government.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give them a voice and get the issue to parliament.

Raac meeting to be held in private

Angus Council’s housing committee is due to meet on Thursday to discuss an options appraisal report on what work could be carried out on properties with Raac.

However, the press and public are likely to be excluded from viewing the debate due to the report containing “exempt information”.

Williamina has called on the local authority to be transparent with tenants and homeowners living in houses with Raac.

She said: “I want to hear the full truth and nothing but the truth. We know they are looking into it but tell us what your options are.

“There are bound the be contingency plans so tell us rather than saying there will be a meeting and hearing nothing for months.

“We need to know what is being discussed and we what they are thinking.”