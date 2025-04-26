SSPCA Tayside and Fife rescue centre set to close in days

The SSPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre is set to close in days as the charity says the facility is “not viable” for further investment.

The centre at Petterden, between Dundee and Forfar, caters for dozens of animals rescued from across the Tayside region.

However, the Scottish SPCA has confirmed the facility will shut permanently on Monday.

Rising costs and the need to make “significant savings” were among the reasons given for the decision.

When approached by The Courier, a spokesperson for the charity said: “As part of our move to focus our work on prevention and community support, we are making the best use of our limited resources as we continue to manage a planned deficit meaning we are consciously managing our precious reserves (our donors’ savings).

“(We) have a plan in place to make sure that our fundraising starts to match the increasing costs that we are seeing.

“We do need to focus our investment on where we can have the greatest impact, and as a result our Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre will close on April 28.”

Petterden centre ‘not easily accessible’

The SSPCA says feedback they have recieved from service users suggest facilities need to be “easily accessible and on their doorstep”.

And this, they say, is something the Petterden facility is not.

The spokesperson added: “The Angus, Fife & Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is not easily accessible and has been assessed by planning experts and deemed not viable for further investment.

“Our absolute priority is supporting our teams and volunteers through this process and ensuring the continuity of our vital services for all animals and people across Tayside and the surrounding area.”

”We are still here for all animals in Tayside’

However, the Scottish SPCA has stressed they will continue to help animals in need across the Tayside region.

The spokesperson said: “We’re still here for all animals in Tayside.

“Our frontline teams will continue to respond to reports of animals in need, rescue those that need our help, and find them new forever homes or rehabilitate them back to the wild.

“That will not change. And through expansion of our community services in the region this year we will be doing more, not less, to support animals and people in Tayside.”