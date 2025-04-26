SSPCA Tayside and Fife rescue centre set to close in days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSPCA Tayside and Fife rescue centre set to close in days

The centre at Petterden, between Dundee and Forfar, caters for dozens of animals rescued from across the Tayside region.

By Laura Devlin
The SSPCA rehoming centre at Petterden.
The SSPCA rehoming centre at Petterden. Image: DC Thomson.

The SSPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre is set to close in days as the charity says the facility is “not viable” for further investment.

The centre at Petterden, between Dundee and Forfar, caters for dozens of animals rescued from across the Tayside region.

However, the Scottish SPCA has confirmed the facility will shut permanently on Monday.

Rising costs and the need to make “significant savings” were among the reasons given for the decision.

Vans at SSPCA centre at Petterden. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

When approached by The Courier, a spokesperson for the charity said: “As part of our move to focus our work on prevention and community support, we are making the best use of our limited resources as we continue to manage a planned deficit meaning we are consciously managing our precious reserves (our donors’ savings).

“(We) have a plan in place to make sure that our fundraising starts to match the increasing costs that we are seeing.

“We do need to focus our investment on where we can have the greatest impact, and as a result our Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre will close on April 28.”

Petterden centre ‘not easily accessible’

The SSPCA says feedback they have recieved from service users suggest facilities need to be “easily accessible and on their doorstep”.

And this, they say, is something the Petterden facility is not.

The SSPCA facility at Petterden north of Dundee
The Scottish SPCA centre at Petterden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The spokesperson added: “The Angus, Fife & Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is not easily accessible and has been assessed by planning experts and deemed not viable for further investment.

“Our absolute priority is supporting our teams and volunteers through this process and ensuring the continuity of our vital services for all animals and people across Tayside and the surrounding area.”

”We are still here for all animals in Tayside’

However, the Scottish SPCA has stressed they will continue to help animals in need across the Tayside region.

The spokesperson said: “We’re still here for all animals in Tayside.

“Our frontline teams will continue to respond to reports of animals in need, rescue those that need our help, and find them new forever homes or rehabilitate them back to the wild.

“That will not change. And through expansion of our community services in the region this year we will be doing more, not less, to support animals and people in Tayside.”

