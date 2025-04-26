A man and a woman have died after a crash between a car and a coach near Brechin.

Emergency services were called to B9134, between Brechin and Netherton, around 6.15pm on Friday following reports of a crash involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a Mercedes coach.

The two passengers in the car, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

No one on the coach was injured.

Road closed for several hours

The road was closed for several hours to allow for crash investigation work and reopened around 4am on Saturday.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman who died at this very difficult time for all.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check if they have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3004 of Friday, 25 April, 2025.”