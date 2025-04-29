Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus anticipation grows ahead of annual invasion of AC/DC fans

The countdown for Bonfest, the annual Kirriemuir celebration of AC/DC legend Bon Scott, has begun.

By Graham Brown
Another Kirrie favourite watches over the Bonfest crowds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus anticipation is growing for this weekend’s annual invasion of AC/DC fans from around the globe.

The population of Kirrie will rocket for the three-day celebration of Bon Scott, which gets underway on Friday.

Bonfest will bring folk from a host of countries – many making their annual pilgrimage to the town.

AC/DC-decorated shop windows have already set the scene for the weekend ahead.

And the weekend appearance of the main arena tent on Kirrie Show field was the signal for the Bonfest countdown to begin.

AC/DC Bonfest event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Organisers DD8 Music have promised this year’s festival will be the biggest and best yet.

In February, they announced the main tent line-up had been boosted to four bands on each of the three nights.

It is also sure to whet the appetite of fans who have bagged a ticket for AC/DC’s first Scottish gig in a decade.

The band will rock Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium with their Power Up tour date in August.

What can rock fans enjoy at Bonfest?

There are still tickets available for the main arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They can be bought at bonfest.com

Full details of the main stage bands can be found HERE.

Camping at the main Bonfest site has sold out.

Bonfest AC/DC festival in Kirriemuir.
Bonfest is always a hit with all ages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But thousands head to the centre of Kirrie for music sessions in town centre pubs.

And on Saturday afternoon, the recreation of AC/DC’s Long Way to the Top video is always a crowd-puller. A band blasted the track out from the back of a truck on a loop of Kirrie town centre.

The Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae is another main focal point for fans.

Bonfest Happy Bus to Kirrie

DD8 Music hope Dundee revellers will venture into Angus in even greater numbers this year.

It will run from:

  • Dundee Ibis Hotel
  • Dundee North
  • Dundee Sensation Centre
  • Dundee West

The bus will run on all three days, dropping off in Kirrie town centre beside the Peter Pan statue and returning around midnight.

Happy Bus details are available on the Bonfest website here.

