Angus anticipation is growing for this weekend’s annual invasion of AC/DC fans from around the globe.

The population of Kirrie will rocket for the three-day celebration of Bon Scott, which gets underway on Friday.

Bonfest will bring folk from a host of countries – many making their annual pilgrimage to the town.

AC/DC-decorated shop windows have already set the scene for the weekend ahead.

And the weekend appearance of the main arena tent on Kirrie Show field was the signal for the Bonfest countdown to begin.

Organisers DD8 Music have promised this year’s festival will be the biggest and best yet.

In February, they announced the main tent line-up had been boosted to four bands on each of the three nights.

It is also sure to whet the appetite of fans who have bagged a ticket for AC/DC’s first Scottish gig in a decade.

The band will rock Edinburgh’s Murrayfield stadium with their Power Up tour date in August.

What can rock fans enjoy at Bonfest?

There are still tickets available for the main arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They can be bought at bonfest.com

Full details of the main stage bands can be found HERE.

Camping at the main Bonfest site has sold out.

But thousands head to the centre of Kirrie for music sessions in town centre pubs.

And on Saturday afternoon, the recreation of AC/DC’s Long Way to the Top video is always a crowd-puller. A band blasted the track out from the back of a truck on a loop of Kirrie town centre.

The Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae is another main focal point for fans.

Bonfest Happy Bus to Kirrie

DD8 Music hope Dundee revellers will venture into Angus in even greater numbers this year.

It will run from:

Dundee Ibis Hotel

Dundee North

Dundee Sensation Centre

Dundee West

The bus will run on all three days, dropping off in Kirrie town centre beside the Peter Pan statue and returning around midnight.

Happy Bus details are available on the Bonfest website here.