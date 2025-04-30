Urgent attempts to prevent flooding at Angus coastal village after culvert hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Urgent attempts to prevent flooding at Angus coastal village after culvert hit by car

Several workers are trying to stop a flood at East Haven, near Carnoustie.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Flooding at East Haven, Angus, due to a burst pipe.
Flooding at East Haven. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Urgent attempts are underway to prevent flooding at an Angus coastal village.

A driver hit a culvert in East Haven on Wednesday morning, which has led to water pouring out into the village.

The underpass under the railway bridge is filling with water quickly.

Workers from Network Rail and road operator Amey are at the scene trying to stem the water.

It is understood that a speed restriction was in place on trains travelling on the railway bridge above.

Cyclists on the cycle route through the village are being diverted.

It is thought a speed restriction was placed on trains on the bridge above. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Local community activist Wendy Murray said: “The culvert was hit this morning, resulting in flooding that is really concerning for the whole village.

“We fear we may have to close the beach car park.

“The water is already reaching round to the toilets and is getting deeper all the time.

“We have contacted Network Rail who have sent engineers to assess the damage and decide what can be done.

“There are real fears in the village this could cause serious damage.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Our team is heading there to investigate but as there is already a heavy presence of Network Rail personnel there, we suspect it has something to do with their infrastructure.”

Staff at East Haven beach in Angus to prevent flooding

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Network Rail has been carrying out maintenance work at a railway culvert in East Haven, using pumping equipment to divert the water.

“Around 11.10am on Wednesday 30 April, we were made aware of a vehicle striking the adjacent railway bridge causing damage to the equipment and resulting in water escaping.

“The structure has since been inspected and is fit for rail services to operate normally. Engineers remain on site to carry out any further repairs required.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Robert Flemming and Gary Milligan of Angus and Dundee Distillers at the Glencadam visitor centre. Image: Glencadam distillery
Brechin pagodas point towards progress in Glencadam distillery visitor centre project
Andy Chalmers' TikTok videos have reached over a million views
Montrose man Andy, 25, quits shop job to work full-time as trainspotter on TikTok
Missing person Keira Scott.
Missing girl, 14, may have travelled to Arbroath or Dundee
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Logan Hutchison and friends on holiday in Lanzarote, where they were hit with flights chaos after the Spain power cut Picture shows; Logan Hutchison and friends on holiday in Lanzarote. Lanzarote. Supplied by Logan Hutchison Date; 29/04/2025
Tayside residents caught up in flights and supermarket chaos after power cut in Spain…
Lidl has plans for stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
8 sites in Tayside, Fife and Stirling where Lidl wants to open - including…
Glasgow High Court
Self-confessed 'monster' who attacked child in Angus after McDonald's trip given life sentence
Arbroath High School
Arbroath High School improves after being told to make lessons more 'exciting'
Arbroath councillor Derek Wann is the deputy leader of the new Angus Council coalition administration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New Angus Council power structure meeting delayed by key figure's sunshine break
4
Thomas Justice of Caw's Bar in Dundee is in this week's High Street round-up.
High street round-up: Dundee pub takeover, Arbroath retailers confirmed and Perth cafe closes
The expansion plan is a long-term vision for Cairnbrae, near Dundee. Image: Cairnbrae
Award-winning Angus natural burial ground could be expanded

Conversation