Urgent attempts to prevent flooding at Angus coastal village after culvert hit by car

Urgent attempts are underway to prevent flooding at an Angus coastal village.

A driver hit a culvert in East Haven on Wednesday morning, which has led to water pouring out into the village.

The underpass under the railway bridge is filling with water quickly.

Workers from Network Rail and road operator Amey are at the scene trying to stem the water.

It is understood that a speed restriction was in place on trains travelling on the railway bridge above.

Cyclists on the cycle route through the village are being diverted.

Local community activist Wendy Murray said: “The culvert was hit this morning, resulting in flooding that is really concerning for the whole village.

“We fear we may have to close the beach car park.

“The water is already reaching round to the toilets and is getting deeper all the time.

“We have contacted Network Rail who have sent engineers to assess the damage and decide what can be done.

“There are real fears in the village this could cause serious damage.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Our team is heading there to investigate but as there is already a heavy presence of Network Rail personnel there, we suspect it has something to do with their infrastructure.”

Staff at East Haven beach in Angus to prevent flooding

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Network Rail has been carrying out maintenance work at a railway culvert in East Haven, using pumping equipment to divert the water.

“Around 11.10am on Wednesday 30 April, we were made aware of a vehicle striking the adjacent railway bridge causing damage to the equipment and resulting in water escaping.

“The structure has since been inspected and is fit for rail services to operate normally. Engineers remain on site to carry out any further repairs required.”

