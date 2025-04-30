Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as East Scryne Fruit Farm kicks off 2025 season

A sunny day of ice creams, playtime, and delightful treats.

East Scryne Farm's first open day of the season Image: Kim / DC Thomson
East Scryne Farm's first open day of the season Image: Kim / DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie and Kim Cessford

East Scryne Fruit Farm reopened the tearoom and fruit farm for the first time this year on Wednesday, 30th April.

Families visited the farm on a hot sunny day and enjoyed their first ice creams of the year. The friendly staff served up treats in the tearoom.

Children had a blast in the play park with an enormous bouncy pillow, straw bale castle, swing, sandpit, strawberry cottage, and picnic tables.

Take a look at today’s highlights captured by our Courier photographer, Kim Cessford.

Tom Porter, Jim Porter and Kate Porter who have opened their seasonal tearoom and strawberry sales. 
Finn MacGregor-Manzi bouncing on the giant bouncy pillow.
Children having fun on the giant bouncy pillow!
Ready to bounce on the giant bouncy pillow was Scott Smith.
Messing about in the giant sandpit are Olive and Este Thomson.
Families enjoy the lovely weather! 
Families having a lovely time at Scryne Farm, Carnoustie.
Finn MacGregor-Manzi bouncing on the giant bouncy pillow.
George Smith, Tracey Teviotdale and granddaughter, Airlie Stewart.
Ready to serve their customers – the staff at the seasonal outlet.
Mac McCulloch was treated to a giant ice cream.
Marley Brennan enjoyed her fresh strawberries.
The busy tearoom saw many customers on their first day this season.
A mountain of bales to climb!
Beauden Mitchell had fun on the giant slide!
A cream tea is enjoyed by dogs as well – Daniel Rorrison, ‘Suzie’ and Natale Petrie.

Conversation