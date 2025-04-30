East Scryne Fruit Farm reopened the tearoom and fruit farm for the first time this year on Wednesday, 30th April.

Families visited the farm on a hot sunny day and enjoyed their first ice creams of the year. The friendly staff served up treats in the tearoom.

Children had a blast in the play park with an enormous bouncy pillow, straw bale castle, swing, sandpit, strawberry cottage, and picnic tables.

Take a look at today’s highlights captured by our Courier photographer, Kim Cessford.