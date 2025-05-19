Last Class 2025: Primary 7 leaver photos from Angus schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Last Class 2025: Primary 7 leaver photos from Angus schools

Class pictures from 31 Angus primary schools.

Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
By Cheryl Peebles

Welcome to Last Class 2025 and our primary seven photographs for Angus schools.

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of children across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make the big step to secondary school, P7 pupils across our patch posed for photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class 2025 Angus.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph wish all the best to those preparing to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

Last Class Angus 2025

Unless a photographer is credited pictures are supplied by schools.

Aberlemno.
Airlie. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Andover.
Arbilot.
Birkhill.
Borrowfield.
Carmyllie.
Colliston.
Eassie. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Ferryden.
Glamis. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Hayshead P7A.
Hayshead P7B.
Langlands P7K.
Langlands P7T
Letham.
Liff.
Maisondieu P7B.
Maisondieu P7Y.
Monikie.
Muirfield.
Murroes.
Newtyle.
Northmuir.
Rosemount.
Seaview Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Seaview Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Seaview Class 3. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Southesk Class 1. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Southesk Class 2. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Southmuir. Photo by Connor Bertie.
St Thomas’ RC. Photo by Connor Bertie.
Strathmore.
Timmergreens.
Warddykes.
Whitehills P7R and GMU.
Whitehills P7D.
Woodlands. Photo by Connor Bertie.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
Work begins on new Lunan Bay beach platform in first phase of accessible tourism…
Alistair Forbes
Woman left unconscious with cracked skull after falling from Forbes of Kingennie pick-up driven…
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
Motorhomes and beach huts for Arbroath Riviera?
6
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
3am licence for town nightclub during Montrose Music Festival
The Place for Everyone roadworks in Arbroath in March.
Owners of family-run Arbroath shop say roadworks will be 'death of town centre'
9
The A90 was closed for several hours after the crash.
3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
11% Angus taxi fare rise on the horizon as operators struggle to pay minimum…
Letham Primary is among our Last Class 2025 schools. Image: Letham Primary School.
New 'dogs on leads' rule planned for Angus cemeteries after fouling complaints
19

Conversation