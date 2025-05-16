New ‘dogs on leads’ rule planned for Angus cemeteries after fouling complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ‘dogs on leads’ rule planned for Angus cemeteries after fouling complaints

Complaints about dog fouling in local graveyards have led to council chiefs bringing forward new proposals.

By Graham Brown
Brechin cemetery. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin cemetery. Image: Paul Reid

Dog owners are set to be told to keep their pets on leads in Angus cemeteries.

In a proposed clampdown, council chiefs are suggesting the rules relating to local graveyards should be tightened up.

It follows a host of complaints about dog fouling.

Earlier this year, pet owners were told the area’s cemeteries were not ‘dog parks’.

Angus Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly is proposing the change to the management rules for burial grounds.

These were last updated in 2022.

But Mr Dailly says there has been an upsurge in problems with irresponsible owners allowing dogs to wander free.

The director will ask communities committee councillors to adopt the new rule when they meet next week.

“Whilst we encourage visitors to our burial grounds, a minority have allowed dogs to roam unchecked,” he says.

“We have received numerous reports of dogs fouling burial lairs and in headstone borders.”

What do the current rules state?

At present, the cemetery regulations state ‘no person shall cause any dog to be in a burial ground unless it is kept under proper control’.

The planned change will see that altered to ‘no person shall cause any dog to be in a burial ground unless it is kept on a short lead’.

New signs will be put up in cemeteries if the change is agreed.

The council admits the plan is based on the rising number of complaints rather than any hard data on the extent of the problem.

The report says other councils, including Dundee and Aberdeen, already have a dogs on leads rule.

In January, a night-time vehicle ban was put in place at Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar.

It followed a spate of fly-tipping incidents. At that time the rise in dog fouling was also highlighted.

“Our cemeteries are not dog parks,” said the council.

“We ask that you show some respect to our cemeteries and to the families that use them to remember their loved ones.”

The communities committee meeting takes place on Tuesday.

