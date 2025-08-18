Forfar Academy pupil reckoned to be school’s first in 20 years to go to Oxford University

Going to Oxford University was not even on Kriss Lovegrove’s radar until a few months ago.

Only at a careers event last September did they realise studying at the prestigious seat of learning was a realistic option.

Now the Forfar University leaver is reckoned to be the first from the Angus school to go to Oxford University in many years.

They say: “It’s scary; I’m not even sure I’ve processed it yet. But it’s definitely exciting!

“A few of the teachers said that they didn’t know anyone [from Forfar Academy] who’s gone there ever. One of the PCS [pupil care and support] teachers said that they reckon it’s been at least 20 years.”

Following in footsteps of prime ministers

Oxford University is the alma mater of countless luminaries including Professor Stephen Hawking and ‘father of economics’ Adam Smith.

A long list of British prime ministers were students there, including Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson and Margaret Thatcher.

Leaving Forfar Academy for Oxford, Kriss, 18, is about to follow in their footsteps.

They were considering their options at the UCAS event when they spotted the October deadline for medical student applications to Oxford and Cambridge.

They say: “I thought ‘wait a minute – we can apply to Oxford?’

“And that’s when I made the decision.

“I had just about a month to put together my application and personal statement.”

Admission to Oxford University is competitive.

From chip shop counter to Oxford University

Despite efforts to attract students from a range of backgrounds, a disproportionate number still come from private schools.

Kriss, who is working the summer holidays in a chip shop and as a theatre usher, is the first in their family to study for a degree at university.

Mum Hazel works in a supermarket and dad Ben is a theatre technician.

Hazel realised her child’s potential when Higher results arrived last and told them: “You could apply to anywhere in the world with that.”

She and Ben were bursting with pride when Kriss’ offer from Oxford arrived.

“I think I cried a little bit!” recalls Hazel.

Kriss already had five Higher As under their belt from fifth year when they began studying for three Advanced Highers in S6.

They say: “I had decided that sixth year was more for fun than anything else.

“So I was doing a lot of things with my free periods, like teaching classes.

“So when I got the offer in January it was exciting but also terrifying!

“I really needed to start getting those grades.”

Kriss needed two A grade Advanced Highers to secure their conditional place in Oxford University’s music faculty.

They got two As and a B – but are appealing the B as it was only 1% off an A.

Kriss plays bass and sings. They used to play tenor horn and have also learned some piano.

They say: “I want to be a music teacher so that’s why I’m doing this degree.”

Kriss has only seen Oxford on YouTube and Google Maps

Admission interviews were online, so Kriss is yet to see Oxford, 450 miles from their Forfar home.

“I’m really excited to see what it’s like,” they say.

“I’ve been watching YouTube videos and looking on Google Maps to try to get a grasp of what everything looks like.

“It will be beautiful.”

Kriss also had offers from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow universities.

“There’s not really much pressure because the worst case scenario, if I really don’t enjoy it, I can transfer to a different university.

“But I doubt that will happen because it’s such a great opportunity.”

Kriss identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.