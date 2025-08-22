EXCLUSIVE: Angus resident slams Dundee firm’s plans to move HQ ‘in front of my home’

Locals have slammed proposals for two new “factories” planned for a greenfield site beside the A90 dual carriageway in Angus.

Leading Dundee fit-out firm Primero Contracts has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for a greenfield site just south of Tealing.

The firm says it wants to create a “visually distinctive” base alongside the southbound dual carriageway.

However, the plans to create two buildings, linked by a fully glazed reception area, have been criticised.

Angus woman plans petition to stop scheme

Ann Cowie lives adjacent to the proposed site with her son Stewart and his partner Lisa.

The 76-year-old, who grew up in the area, says they all fear the scheme would have a massively detrimental effect on their home.

Ann says she will write to Angus Council with her objections and has also begun to petition other local residents in a bid to have the plans changed.

Ann said: “I have no objection to this development – just to where it is going.

“All the owner would have to do is move it slightly away from right in front of our home, and I would be happy with that.

“There is plenty of space to do that, so I don’t see the difficulty with moving it.”

Ann’s four objections to A90 proposal

Ann has four main objections to the development:

Loss of daylight and overshadowing – The proposed structure would block a significant amount of natural daylight into the home and garden. She said this is “unacceptable and would seriously diminish the enjoyment of my property”.

Visual impact – Ann believes the workshop would be an “overbearing, unsightly structure completely out of keeping with the character of the neighbourhood”. She added: “It would dominate the outlook from my property and look more like an industrial unit than a feature suitable for a residential area.”

Noise and disturbance – Both during its construction and in ongoing use, the workshop will generate noise. Ann added: “This will cause disruption, undermine the peaceful residential nature of the area, and affect my ability to enjoy my home in comfort.”

Devaluation of property – Ann said: “The scale, appearance, and associated disruption of this workshop would almost certainly reduce the value of my home. It is unreasonable that my property should be devalued as a result of a neighbouring development.”

Ann continued: “The plans make it look great but this will basically be a factory where joinery projects will be undertaken.

“It is not something I want right in front of my home. Where it is proposed to go means that anyone in the building will be looking right into our bedroom windows.

“It will be right up at our garden wall.”

Dundee firm’s ‘visually distinctive’ development

Since 2002, the headquarters of the family-run business have been at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.

The firm’s planning submission says: “The proposal seeks to create a functional and visually distinctive development that supports economic activity, respects its rural edge setting, and contributes positively to the local character.”

Architect Wilson Paul said: “The site is located on a currently undeveloped greenfield site at Smiddy Croft, Dunvrackie.

“This setting provides an opportunity to sensitively design a new rural office development that aligns with local policy aims for rural diversification, placemaking, and sustainable development.”

‘Significant investment in Angus’

A spokesperson for Primero Contracts said: ”We acknowledge the concerns raised by the site neighbour; however, this represents a significant investment in Angus and is a well-designed planned site.

“It will foster employment opportunities in the local area and ensure the sustainability of a successful local company.

“We have worked with local architects to conduct site investigations and the plans are designed to minimise the impact on neighbouring properties, including the incorporation of a buffer strip.

“We are committed to creating the most visually attractive and low-impact development possible in the local community.”