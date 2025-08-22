EXCLUSIVE: Angus resident slams Dundee firm’s plans to move HQ ‘in front of my home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus resident slams Dundee firm’s plans to move HQ ‘in front of my home’

Shopfitters Primero Contracts has submitted a planning application for greenfield land beside the A90 near Tealing.

Ann Cowie with her daughter Kym at the location of Dundee firm Primero Contracts' proposed development in Angus, near Tealing.
Ann Cowie with her daughter Kym at the fence that separates their home and garden from the proposed building plot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Locals have slammed proposals for two new “factories” planned for a greenfield site beside the A90 dual carriageway in Angus.

Leading Dundee fit-out firm Primero Contracts has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for a greenfield site just south of Tealing.

The firm says it wants to create a “visually distinctive” base alongside the southbound dual carriageway.

However, the plans to create two buildings, linked by a fully glazed reception area, have been criticised.

Angus woman plans petition to stop scheme

Ann Cowie lives adjacent to the proposed site with her son Stewart and his partner Lisa.

The 76-year-old, who grew up in the area, says they all fear the scheme would have a massively detrimental effect on their home.

Ann says she will write to Angus Council with her objections and has also begun to petition other local residents in a bid to have the plans changed.

Ann, left, fears the impact of the proposed A90 Angus office plan.
Ann, left, fears the impact the proposed development would have on her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ann said: “I have no objection to this development – just to where it is going.

“All the owner would have to do is move it slightly away from right in front of our home, and I would be happy with that.

“There is plenty of space to do that, so I don’t see the difficulty with moving it.”

Ann’s four objections to A90 proposal

Ann has four main objections to the development:

  • Loss of daylight and overshadowing – The proposed structure would block a significant amount of natural daylight into the home and garden. She said this is “unacceptable and would seriously diminish the enjoyment of my property”.
  • Visual impact – Ann believes the workshop would be an “overbearing, unsightly structure completely out of keeping with the character of the neighbourhood”. She added: “It would dominate the outlook from my property and look more like an industrial unit than a feature suitable for a residential area.”
  • Noise and disturbance – Both during its construction and in ongoing use, the workshop will generate noise. Ann added: “This will cause disruption, undermine the peaceful residential nature of the area, and affect my ability to enjoy my home in comfort.”
  • Devaluation of property – Ann said: “The scale, appearance, and associated disruption of this workshop would almost certainly reduce the value of my home. It is unreasonable that my property should be devalued as a result of a neighbouring development.”

Ann continued: “The plans make it look great but this will basically be a factory where joinery projects will be undertaken.

“It is not something I want right in front of my home. Where it is proposed to go means that anyone in the building will be looking right into our bedroom windows.

“It will be right up at our garden wall.”

Dundee firm’s ‘visually distinctive’ development

Since 2002, the headquarters of the family-run business have been at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.

The firm’s planning submission says: “The proposal seeks to create a functional and visually distinctive development that supports economic activity, respects its rural edge setting, and contributes positively to the local character.”

An artist's impression of the proposed A90 Angus office development.
An artist’s impression of the proposed development. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Architect Wilson Paul said: “The site is located on a currently undeveloped greenfield site at Smiddy Croft, Dunvrackie.

“This setting provides an opportunity to sensitively design a new rural office development that aligns with local policy aims for rural diversification, placemaking, and sustainable development.”

‘Significant investment in Angus’

A spokesperson for Primero Contracts said: ”We acknowledge the concerns raised by the site neighbour; however, this represents a significant investment in Angus and is a well-designed planned site.

“It will foster employment opportunities in the local area and ensure the sustainability of a successful local company.

“We have worked with local architects to conduct site investigations and the plans are designed to minimise the impact on neighbouring properties, including the incorporation of a buffer strip.

“We are committed to creating the most visually attractive and low-impact development possible in the local community.”

Conversation