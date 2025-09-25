EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’s multiple parole hearings cost taxpayer more than £5k

Multiple parole hearings for Angus killer Tasmin Glass cost the public purse nearly £5,500 over the course of 18 months.

The Courier can reveal that Glass’s case appeared before members of the parole panel on at least 10 separate occasions since she was first considered for release halfway through her sentence last year.

In 2019, the Kirriemuir killer was jailed for 10 years for culpable homicide over her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson.

The Donaldson family were first notified in February 2024 that Glass would be considered for parole.

What followed was a series of deferrals and postponements that left the victim’s family in a nightmare situation before the killer was eventually released in June.

However, her freedom only lasted eight months before she was recalled to prison for breaking the conditions of her release.

Under Scots law, the killer became immediately eligible for parole consideration once more.

Much to the anger of Steven’s family, Glass’s case was again deferred on multiple occasions.

Multiple cases discussed in one session

Under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, The Courier has obtained the taxpayer expense of those numerous delays and setbacks.

Since February 2024, Glass’s case was heard at four oral hearings, four recall meetings and two case work meetings (CWM) at a cost of £4,490.52.

The parole board confirmed that the figure was not inclusive of the final oral hearing where Glass was denied parole in August 2025.

The cost of an oral hearing is £903, bringing the total expenditure to £5,393.52.

The FOI results also bring insight into the operations of the parole board.

The two case work meetings regarding Glass saw the panel discuss 12 and then 10 other prisoner cases in the same session.

The four recall meetings discussed between three and five other cases each time.

Only the oral hearings dealt with Glass’s case on its own.

In judging the money spent on the killer, the parole board divided the overall costs of each session by the number of cases heard.

Consultation could change deferrals

Steven’s dad Bill Donaldson has slammed the process as “a shambles” due to the amount of deferrals in the Angus killer’s case.

For months the family was forced to interact with the parole system, waiting for answers that were delayed repeatedly.

Victims have told The Courier that this constant interaction with the process is one of the main factors of re-traumatisation.

With Glass denied her freedom this time, Bill knows his family will go through the ordeal again when the killer is reconsidered for parole next August.

Demanding more time in between failed parole bids is one of the main reforms The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign is calling for.

It is a change that has been put up for debate in the public consultation launched by Justice Secretary Angela Constance last month, alongside questions to lessen deferrals.