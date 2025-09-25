EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’s multiple parole hearings cost taxpayer more than £5k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass’s multiple parole hearings cost taxpayer more than £5k

The killer was recalled to prison earlier this year before being denied parole.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr.
By Sean O'Neil

Multiple parole hearings for Angus killer Tasmin Glass cost the public purse nearly £5,500 over the course of 18 months.

The Courier can reveal that Glass’s case appeared before members of the parole panel on at least 10 separate occasions since she was first considered for release halfway through her sentence last year.

In 2019, the Kirriemuir killer was jailed for 10 years for culpable homicide over her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson.

The Donaldson family were first notified in February 2024 that Glass would be considered for parole.

Steven Donaldson. Image: Supplied

What followed was a series of deferrals and postponements that left the victim’s family in a nightmare situation before the killer was eventually released in June.

However, her freedom only lasted eight months before she was recalled to prison for breaking the conditions of her release.

Under Scots law, the killer became immediately eligible for parole consideration once more.

Much to the anger of Steven’s family, Glass’s case was again deferred on multiple occasions.

Multiple cases discussed in one session

Under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, The Courier has obtained the taxpayer expense of those numerous delays and setbacks.

Since February 2024, Glass’s case was heard at four oral hearings, four recall meetings and two case work meetings (CWM) at a cost of £4,490.52.

The parole board confirmed that the figure was not inclusive of the final oral hearing where Glass was denied parole in August 2025.

The cost of an oral hearing is £903, bringing the total expenditure to £5,393.52.

Chief Executive Colin Spivey and John Watt, chairman of the parole board (R). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The FOI results also bring insight into the operations of the parole board.

The two case work meetings regarding Glass saw the panel discuss 12 and then 10 other prisoner cases in the same session.

The four recall meetings discussed between three and five other cases each time.

Only the oral hearings dealt with Glass’s case on its own.

In judging the money spent on the killer, the parole board divided the overall costs of each session by the number of cases heard.

Consultation could change deferrals

Steven’s dad Bill Donaldson has slammed the process as “a shambles” due to the amount of deferrals in the Angus killer’s case.

For months the family was forced to interact with the parole system, waiting for answers that were delayed repeatedly.

Victims have told The Courier that this constant interaction with the process is one of the main factors of re-traumatisation.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

With Glass denied her freedom this time, Bill knows his family will go through the ordeal again when the killer is reconsidered for parole next August.

Demanding more time in between failed parole bids is one of the main reforms The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign is calling for.

It is a change that has been put up for debate in the public consultation launched by Justice Secretary Angela Constance last month, alongside questions to lessen deferrals.

