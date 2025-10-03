Carnoustie golf fans brave rain in eye-catching style at Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie golf fans brave rain in eye-catching style at Dunhill Links

Fashion moments shine through the drizzle on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Carnoustie. Here are seven standout looks.

Carnoustie pharmacist Andrew Gilbride rocked up in style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The weather might have been dreich, but that didn’t stop golf spectators from showing up in style for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Courier Country.

We paid a visit to Carnoustie Golf Links on Thursday’s opening day, where tennis legend Andy Murray and Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas drew a colourful and international crowd.

The event sees the world’s leading professional golfers team up with amateurs, including acting, music and sporting stars.

This year’s action is taking place at the Old Course in St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

While golf is the main event – the tournament is known for its fashion moments, too.

Here are seven standout looks we spotted at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Andrew Gilbride, 61, Carnoustie

Andrew Gilbride. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacist.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Royal and Awesome (menswear brand selling funky golf clothing).

How would you describe your style?

I play golf like a clown so I dress like one too.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

I don’t shop. Sorry. People just buy me things.

Who is your golf style icon?

I don’t have one. But I am a huge fan of Andy Murray as a tennis player and now as a golf player.

Jorie Ramage, 29, St Andrews

Jorie Ramage. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What are you wearing?

The top and skirt are from Calvin Klein, the jacket is from Puma, the hat and hoodie are from The Open in Portrush, and the shoes are from Craft – a Swedish brand.

How would you describe your style?

Simple with a twist. I usually have an outrageous hat on.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

M&S and Next.

Who is your golf style icon?

Charlie Hull (English professional golfer). She is quite classic.

Jack Lester, 35, Oxford

Jack Lester. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am the director of my own recruitment business.

What are you wearing?

The hat is from the Ryder Cup last weekend, the jacket is from Carhartt, the trousers are from Decathlon, the shoes are Timberlands and the T-shirt is probably Uniqlo. My little man bag is from Columbia.

How would you describe your style?

I like to try different things – I am not highly rigid. I would say I am a little bit out there.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Historically, Zara. But lately it is Carhartt, Adidas, etc. I also really like Abercrombie and Fitch for baggy T-shirts and jeans. And I love a cap – I have loads of hats.

Who is your golf style icon?

Eddie Pepperell – my friend’s golfer brother who is playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week. I’m here to support him. His style is very inspiring. He also hosts a great podcast about golf.

Monique Keijnemans, 39, from Holland but lives in Edinburgh

Monique Keijnemans. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in communications and marketing.

What are you wearing?

The jumper and gilet are from Daily Sport, the jeans are from M&S and the trainers are Hoka.

How would you describe your style?

Usually colourful, although that’s not the case today.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Mint Velvet.

Who is your golf style icon?

Viktor Hovland (Norwegian professional golfer).

Helen Simpson, 56, from Yorkshire but lives between Surrey and St Andrews

Helen Simpson. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I run my own business, Trident Sensors. We create GPS tracking solutions.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Didriksons – I bought it in Fife when I got caught out in the cold Scottish weather! The trousers are from BRAX – they are the only company where I can buy women’s trousers that are long enough to fit me. The boots are Gabor, and the hat is from The Open in St Andrews – I got my business name embroidered on the back of it.

How would you describe your style?

Quirky. I like loud colours.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Online. Because I am tall it’s tricky to find clothes so I don’t really have a favourite shop.

Who is your golf style icon?

Charlie Hull. She wears interesting stuff.

Russ Williams, 70, West Midlands

Russ Williams. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retired engineer.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Levi’s, the shoes are Loake, and this jacket is from Lowe Alpine – it is about 30 years old! The jumper is a lot newer, though – I got it from a shop in Port Isaac in Cornwall last year. And this hat is my lovely Scottish hat from Ardalanish Isle of Mull Weavers.

How would you describe your style?

Today, probably anti-golf! The jeans are not very golf-appropriate. My whole family is golf mad – I am a camp follower.

Who is your golf style icon?

I think Andy Murray, having just watched him play. He is going to do well.

Katie Robbie, 30, Aberdeen

Katie Robbie. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

The track bottoms are J.Lindeberg, the top is from Nike, the jumper is from Primark, the shoes are New Balance, and the beanie is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Comfy casual.

Where is your favourite place to shop?

Zara.

Who is your golf style icon?

Mia Baker – she is a golf Instagrammer. 

Conversation