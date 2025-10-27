Partner of student killed by carbon monoxide in Angus cottage shares heartbreak 10 years on

Ten years have passed since carbon monoxide poisoning killed 18-year-old student Tom Hill at remote Glenmark Cottage in Angus.

But the pain is still as raw today as it was then for his partner, Charlotte Beard.

Tom’s death – which happened as a result of a series of failures and missed opportunities – was deemed ‘avoidable’.

And Charlotte wants to see portable gas heaters – like the one that killed Tom – banned.

In an interview with The Courier, she also opened up on her hopes to rebuild her relationship with Tom’s family and how she paid a lasting tribute to Tom through giving her son, with fiance Ash, the middle name Thomas after his birth in 2021.

Ten years ago, Charlotte, now 28, performed CPR on Tom alongside her family while she waited for paramedics to arrive.

Pregnant at the time of the tragic incident, she miscarried a month after his death.

Not only is Charlotte devastated at being robbed of the future that she and Tom had planned together, but she is angry at what she feels is a complete lack of justice.

Holiday tragedy

Tom, a first year student at Stirling University from Hampshire, was on holiday at Glenmark Cottage near Tarfside with Charlotte and her family in October 2015.

He was preparing to take a bath on October 28 when he inhaled a fatal quantity of carbon monoxide leaking out of a portable gas heater.

Charlotte grew increasingly distressed when Tom failed to respond to her frantic knocking on the bathroom door.

In desperation, her family broke down the ‘solid’ door with an axe and Charlotte’s dad unlatched the lock.

They were immediately greeted by a strong smell of unburnt gases – and the heater was making a loud buzzing noise.

Tom was slumped against the door while the bath water was still running.

Charlotte’s dad tried to open the sash windows to eliminate fumes, but they had been painted shut and wouldn’t open.

An ambulance was called but Tom passed away in the vehicle as it headed towards Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Coping with grief

Charlotte – who suffers from severe PTSD – says the pain is as raw now as it was 10 years ago.

“Grief and trauma never gets any easier – you just learn to cope with it better,” she laments.

“Tom’s death has had a profound effect on me, my family, and his family.

“Tom and I were preparing for a life together. We were expecting a baby. We were looking at renting or getting a mortgage for a place near Stirling.

“And all of that was taken away in an instant.”

Charlotte and her family performed CPR on Tom for about 90 minutes while they waited for help.

“It would be traumatic to do that on a stranger,” she reflects.

“But when it’s someone you love and expect to spend your life with, it’s impossible to put into words the effect that has on you.”

Remote cottage

It took a long time before emergency services could reach the remote cottage, which had no landline, phone signal or electricity.

That meant someone – Charlotte’s memory is a blur – had to drive for 20 minutes to reach the gamekeeper’s house to call an ambulance.

“It was a dire situation,” she recalls.

“Darkness fell as we were performing CPR. I heard a rescue helicopter overhead, but there was no way it could land as the weather turned.”

Extensive efforts were made to revive Tom by the Beard family, estate workers, and paramedics. But sadly he didn’t survive.

The cottage was cordoned off and family members were interviewed by police before being advised to stay at a local hotel.

“I was in a state of pure shock and trauma,” says Charlotte.

“It was like a dream, a living nightmare.”

Painful memories

And Charlotte says she is tormented by thoughts of the hopes and dreams she shared with Tom.

“You think about what could have happened in those 10 years. You know what the future was supposed to be.

“Tom had just started at Stirling University. He’d only been there a month or so.

“He had worked incredibly hard to make it onto his dream course studying aquaculture.

“He’d just turned 18. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

As for Glenmark Cottage, Charlotte’s family had enjoyed annual holidays there for many years.

She describes it as a “very unique property” and completely off the beaten track.

“My father absolutely loved it there. It was an escape from society – peace and quiet in a lovely location. That was the charm of Glenmark Cottage.

“But it’s so remote. You’re on your own when you’re out there.”

Lack of support

Since the tragedy, Charlotte, who ran an animal charity with Tom, has struggled to get any support, emotionally or financially.

She says she’s been “hit by roadblocks” in her ambition to claim compensation.

“This tragic incident not only ended a life but changed other people’s lives.

“I lost Tom. I lost the baby we were expecting. And I miscarried a month after he died because of the trauma and stress.

“I have PTSD because of all this and am classed as physically and mentally disabled. I can’t work. It affects every part of my life.”

Even now, hearing a helicopter or any sort of alarm triggers Charlotte.

She says: “It transports me back to performing CPR on Tom – on that cold floor with the rain pouring down and waiting for someone to come and help.”

Sheer injustice

Having tried to claim compensation she has been told “it’s been too long”. Nobody wants to take on the case.

She is upset at the sheer injustice of it all.

“The fact it took eight years for the Fatal Accident Inquiry to get started had a huge impact.

“I was told I couldn’t get professional help or therapy to help process what happened until the FAI was over because I was classed as a witness. That was awful.

“There was no victim support, either. Once it happened, we were left in the dark for so long. I found it very difficult.”

Campaign to ban portable gas heaters

Dorset-based Charlotte believes portable gas heaters – like the one that killed Tom – are dangerous and should be banned.

“They’re designed to be used when you need heat either in an emergency or in an area with no central heating,” she says.

“People use them in bedrooms, bathrooms, or caravans – but none of these environments provides enough space to use the appliances safely.

“It’s an absolute death sentence for people unknowingly using them in those kind of areas.”

Angry at outcome

Charlotte is angry at what she deems to be “no consequences” for Tom’s death.

“Nobody has been prosecuted or held accountable.

“But how can it be that an 18-year-old dies an ‘avoidable’ death – as the sheriff described it… and yet there are no consequences?

“There were multiple health and safety breaches flagged up as being an immediate risk to life.

“But no charges have been made directly relating to Tom’s death. It makes me feel incredibly let down.”

Catalogue of errors

Glenmark Cottage was owned by Burghill Farms, a partnership which, at the time of Tom’s death, was run by the Earl and Countess of Dalhousie with their son Simon Ramsay, Lord Ramsay.

The property was sub-let and run by Piers Le Cheminant.

Burghill Farms was fined £120,000 while 76-year-old Le Cheminant, was fined £2,000 for breaches of gas safety and health and safety regulations.

The FAI in 2023 heard neither the tenant nor owner of the cottage knew the gas engineer who checked the heater was unqualified to work with that type of appliance.

A later health and safety check discovered numerous faults in the property’s gas installations, including four deemed “immediately dangerous”.

The incorrectly-installed carbon monoxide monitor had sounded previously, in 2014 and 2015 – just ten days before the fatality – but been ignored.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of Tom’s death to have been carbon monoxide poisoning.

An inquest in June this year heard that the bathroom where the cabinet heater was kept was ‘simply too small’ – but the warning informing users of this was not obvious.

A coroner concluded Tom’s death was ‘accidental’ – but said there is a risk of future deaths being caused by such devices.

We were unable to reach Burghill Farms before publishing, but Simon Ramsay said at the conclusion of the FAI in 2023: “Our company’s role in this absolutely tragic matter is the source of deepest regret.”

So much hurt

Charlotte admits she struggled to maintain a relationship with Tom’s family in the aftermath of his death because she was filled with so much trauma.

“Just seeing them made me think of Tom and that brought up a lot of pain and triggered my PTSD.

“When you go eight years with little to no information and not being able to openly discuss events through fear of jeopardising legal proceedings, it’s very hard to maintain a relationship,

“But I really regret that we drifted apart.”

Now that proceedings are over, Charlotte hopes to rebuild a relationship with Tom’s parents – if they are open to doing so.

Since the tragedy, Charlotte met and got engaged to partner Ash – and the couple had a son in December 2021.

“Ash completely understands the relationship Tom and I had and the future we were supposed to have together,” she says.

“I’ve cried over Tom and said how much I miss him so many times – and Ash comforts me.

“He’s even supported me in memorialising Tom’s memory in that our son Alfie’s middle name is Thomas.”

‘Love is infinite’

Charlotte says Tom will always be a part of her life.

“He was an overwhelmingly positive person who never judged anyone and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.

“I loved him the moment we met and only wanted to spend more time with him.

“He would want his death to mean something and I am determined that it will.”

“It hurts – but I never want to forget him or the daughter I lost.”