Social media warning as man, 44, arrested for ‘threatening behaviour’ in Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Social media warning as man, 44, arrested for ‘threatening behaviour’ in Carnoustie

He has been arrested over "a number of" alleged threatening and abusive behaviour incidents in the town.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Forfar Sheriff Court.
The man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who was allegedly involved in “threatening and abusive” incidents in Carnoustie has been arrested.

The 44-year-old is due to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said officers in Carnoustie have arrested a 44-year-old male for “a number of” alleged threatening and abusive behaviour incidents in the town.

Public warned to ‘be wary’ of social media posts after Carnoustie arrest

Sergeant Richard Grieve of the Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaw Community Policing Team said: “I would like to thank the public for reporting these incidents.

“Whilst I cannot go into specifics, we take all reports of crime seriously.

“In this case we are also working with our partners in health and housing.

“I would ask the public to be wary of what they read on social media in terms of its accuracy, and I would also warn against commenting or speculating on ongoing police investigations.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Spencer Ogg with missing Carnoustie dog Pip.
Frantic Monifieth family's missing Jack Russell may be in Tayport
Jackie and Marlon Jackson of The Jacksons
The Jacksons to headline Brechin's first music festival Summer's End Angus
Dundee drivers will face overnight closures during works at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/Gemma Day/DC Thomson
All the latest travel disruption in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife and Stirling - and when…
2
Families flocked to Kirrie Hill for the Angus town's display. Image: Paul Reid
Gallery: Fireworks fun at Kirriemuir
Ethan Livie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Attacker somersaulted during 'brutal' head kick on Angus clubber
Braehill Lodge in Carnoustie.
Care round-up: Carnoustie care worker struck off and Forfar nurse quits
Forfar recycling centre is to be resurfaced. Image: Google
Forfar recycling centre closed this week ahead of new black bag pilot project
Station Park, home of Nairn County.
Supporter dies after medical emergency at Brechin City match
A group of pals enjoy the Edzell fireworks display. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Edzell bonfire night and fireworks display is a cracker
Missing man Scott Jones has been traced. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 63, reported missing from Montrose, traced