Social media warning as man, 44, arrested for ‘threatening behaviour’ in Carnoustie

A man who was allegedly involved in “threatening and abusive” incidents in Carnoustie has been arrested.

The 44-year-old is due to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said officers in Carnoustie have arrested a 44-year-old male for “a number of” alleged threatening and abusive behaviour incidents in the town.

Public warned to ‘be wary’ of social media posts after Carnoustie arrest

Sergeant Richard Grieve of the Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaw Community Policing Team said: “I would like to thank the public for reporting these incidents.

“Whilst I cannot go into specifics, we take all reports of crime seriously.

“In this case we are also working with our partners in health and housing.

“I would ask the public to be wary of what they read on social media in terms of its accuracy, and I would also warn against commenting or speculating on ongoing police investigations.”