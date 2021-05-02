Bid to claw back nearly £80k from crooked Fife fundraiser who stole from mother-in-law

An error occurred. Please try again.

Prosecutors have launched a bid to claw back more than £160,000 from a crooked ex-serviceman and charity founder who stole huge sums from his mother-in-law to fund a gambling addiction.

The Crown Office has lodged a Proceeds of Crime action against retired army officer Timothy Grantham, to force him to pay back £162,225.

Grantham – a former Help For Heroes volunteer co-ordinator in Fife – was granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted stealing the money from dementia sufferer Elizabeth McIntosh.

The retired Major – who also fronted a foundation to provide charitable golf days for wounded servicemen – took his mother-in-law’s life savings and blew them in his local casino.

In the Proceeds of Crime case, prosecutors detail how Grantham profited from his crime to the tune of £162,225, between 2016 and 2019.

The Crown accepts Grantham, who faces being jailed next month, has paid back £82,541.20 and is are now looking to recoup the outstanding sum of £79,684.

The court heard how Grantham was filtering the unsuspecting pensioner’s savings through a variety of bank accounts before taking it out to gamble large sums in the casino.

The largest sums were taken from Elizabeth McIntosh shortly before she died in April 2019.

Grantham – who set up The Grand Day Out for injured veterans with his wife Lesley – was burning his way through the money his mother-in-law had saved to pay for her care home.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court Grantham’s con came to light after the care home tried unsuccessfully to cash several large cheques from the couple.

Lesley McIntosh eventually walked into a police station in St Andrews and told officers her husband of 11 years had been stealing.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane deferred sentence on Grantham and said: “You are a thoroughly dishonest person. There were breaches of trust to your late mother-in-law and to your wife.

“Be under no illusion that a custodial sentence is very much at the forefront of my mind.”

Grantham, 68, Lundin Links, Fife, admitted stealing £162,225 between January 1 2016 and February 14 2019.

He admitted stealing the money at Aikman Place, St Andrews.

Mrs McIntosh moved to St Andrews in 2013 and was diagnosed with dementia and alzheimer’s two years later so she moved into a care home in early 2016.

The vulnerable pensioner’s flat in St Andrews was sold for £141,500 and the money was to be used to cover her £3,640 per month care home fees.

By May 2018 the St Andrews House Care Home was receiving dud cheques.

Lesley McIntosh’s sister made investigations and discrepancies in the handling of her mother’s accounts were discovered.

A police probe revealed that Grantham had cleaned out the accounts out.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Mrs McIntosh told police her husband had been embezzling money and Grantham confessed to spending between £80,000 and 90,000 in Dundee’s Grosvenor Casino.