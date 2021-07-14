Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man shot in head by BB handgun on Kirkcaldy street

By Ross Gardiner
July 14 2021, 10.00am Updated: July 15 2021, 8.54am
A BB airgun and pellets
A Fife man who shot his victim in the head and body with a BB handgun has been warned by a sheriff actions like his “attract custodial sentences.”

25-year-old Calum Watson, of Templehall Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted assaulting Alan Anderson on September 6.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pair had met at about 8.30am as Watson’s girlfriend had suspected he may be responsible for the absence of registration plates from Mr Anderson’s vehicle.

Depute Fiscal Ron Hay said: “The accused was holding what appeared to be a black gun.”

Watson fired the gun, leaving Mr Anderson with superficial wounds, having been struck by several pellets.

Watson also pled guilty to brandishing a metal pole at Mr Anderson, as well as presenting an imitation firearm at him and discharging the weapon.

Mr Anderson, who was outside Watson’s home address, was struck on the head and body by pellets from the weapon.

The court heard Watson’s weapon was not considered powerful enough to be considered a firearm but fit the criteria for an imitation firearm.

Mr Hay explained police found ammunition in the street was consistent with that fired by the gun and identical pellets were also found in Watson’s pockets.

Further offence

Watson also pled guilty to, on August 8, engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive to his partner or ex-partner.

Watson repeatedly attended her home uninvited, repeatedly pressed her buzzer, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and referred to her in a derogatory manner.

Watson’s defence solicitor David Bell said he accepts it is “a very serious first offence.”

Sheriff James Williamson said: “Be under no illusion, this type of behaviour attracts custodial sentences.”

The Sheriff deferred sentencing until August 10 to allow for reports.

