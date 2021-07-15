News / Courts Hot tub pervert from Perthshire sentenced after attacks on three women By Jamie Buchan July 15 2021, 1.46pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.57pm Daniel Crees A hot tub predator has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women at his home in Perthshire. Daniel Crees preyed on family friends after they climbed into his outdoor jacuzzi during barbecues and birthday parties. When later confronted about the assaults by his wife of just a few days, the 46-year-old coffee shop boss flew into a violent rage and called his victims “whores”. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]