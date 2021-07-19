Monday court round-up — Asda ‘attack’ and road sign ‘assault’

And so, another week begins. It’s the Monday court round-up.

Asda ‘attack’

A man was allegedly knocked unconscious after being attacked in a Dundee supermarket.

Prosecutors allege Jonathon Ramsay, 32, was responsible for assaulting Daniel Wallace at Asda Kirkton on June 12.

Ramsay is accused of repeatedly punching Mr Wallace on the head and causing him to fall, whereby he struck his head and lost consciousness.

It is alleged Mr Wallace suffered severe injury as a result.

Ramsay, of Newtyle Road, Muirhead, made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael after the case was continued for further examination.

Sign assault charge

Two men are accused of attacking a man with a traffic sign after knocking him to the ground.

Jay Fox, 21, and 30-year-old Shaun Meldrum allegedly assaulted Brandon Harrington on Dundee’s Lochee Road during the early hours of Monday morning.

The pair were released on bail at the city’s sheriff court, making no plea in connection with the claims.

Both men appeared on a petition alleging they repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Harrington on the head and body.

Fox, of Polepark Road, and Meldrum, of St Columba Gardens, allegedly knocked him to the ground and struck him with a traffic sign or similar.

The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Nocturnal thief

A nocturnal housebreaker from Leven was caught months after he pinched a pile of electronic gadgets from a seaside townhouse.

Overnight between June 12 and 13 in 2019, David Robertson of Gladstone Street broke into a property on Balfour Street and stole two mobile phones, a laptop and a power bank.

Depute Fiscal Lee-Anne Hannan said: “At around 7.45am that morning (the householder) got up to a bit of a disturbance downstairs.

“He’s noticed that the back door is locked but the top part of the bathroom window was missing and a living room cupboard was open.

“He noticed that a couple of mobile phones were missing, a laptop was missing that had been sitting on an armchair.”

That evening, police officers had tried to flag down Robertson, 41, who was cycling with a blue rucksack.

Officers lost sight of him but soon traced the rucksack containing the goods, which had recently been pilfered near Robertson’s home.

However, officers didn’t trace Robertson until November 11 that year.

He pled guilty to breaking into the house and stealing.

Sentence was deferred until September 23.

Social worker trial

A social worker is to stand trial accused of unnecessarily accessing the data of young people in care.

Liam Buchan allegedly accessed files in relation to five different people while working for Dundee City Council’s social work department.

It is alleged the 24-year-old committed the offences at different children’s units in Dundee between July 20 and October 29, 2018.

Buchan, of Urquhart Court, Aberdeen, is charged with “knowingly and recklessly” obtaining personal data without consent while in the course of his employment with the social work department.

He allegedly accessed files in relation to five people without any reasonable or business need to do so.

Buchan pled not guilty and Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fixed a trial for March.

