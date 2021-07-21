Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee ‘knifeman’ accused of police stand-off during incident on city’s Sandeman Street

By Ciaran Shanks
July 21 2021, 6.00pm
Police activity on Sandeman Street on Tuesday
A sheriff remanded a man in custody over claims he barricaded himself in his Dundee flat and threatened to set dogs on police officers.

Charles McGregor is accused of making violent threats, while holding a knife, over several hours during an alleged stand-off on Sandeman Street and Sandeman Place, Dundee, on Tuesday.

McGregor faces a separate allegation of chasing people on Sandeman Place while clutching a blade on June 29.

Prosecutors allege the 39-year-old shouted, swore, stabbed a grit bin with a knife and chased people while in possession of a knife.

On July 20, McGregor allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Sandeman Street and where he lives on Sandeman Place.

He allegedly shouted, swore and barricaded himself inside the property for several hours while in possession of a knife.

Court papers allege McGregor shouted and swore at police officers, threatened to set dogs on them, stated they would need firearms officers to remove him from the property before stating that he would arrange for others to attend and attack police officers.

No plea was made on McGregor’s behalf by solicitor Jim Caird when the case called on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prior to remanding McGregor in custody, Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for further examination.

McGregor is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

