Dundee ‘knifeman’ accused of police stand-off during incident on city’s Sandeman Street

A sheriff remanded a man in custody over claims he barricaded himself in his Dundee flat and threatened to set dogs on police officers.

Charles McGregor is accused of making violent threats, while holding a knife, over several hours during an alleged stand-off on Sandeman Street and Sandeman Place, Dundee, on Tuesday.

McGregor faces a separate allegation of chasing people on Sandeman Place while clutching a blade on June 29.

Prosecutors allege the 39-year-old shouted, swore, stabbed a grit bin with a knife and chased people while in possession of a knife.

On July 20, McGregor allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Sandeman Street and where he lives on Sandeman Place.

He allegedly shouted, swore and barricaded himself inside the property for several hours while in possession of a knife.

Court papers allege McGregor shouted and swore at police officers, threatened to set dogs on them, stated they would need firearms officers to remove him from the property before stating that he would arrange for others to attend and attack police officers.

No plea was made on McGregor’s behalf by solicitor Jim Caird when the case called on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prior to remanding McGregor in custody, Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for further examination.

McGregor is expected to make a second court appearance next week.