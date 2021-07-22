Thursday court round-up — With friends like these…

We can’t believe it’s the Thursday round-up already. The end of the week is in sight.

Stamped on friend’s head

A teenager who stamped on his friend’s head in a vicious, unprovoked, assault has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Robert Reid surprised his friend by dragging him to the ground by his hair, before booting him in the face at the city’s North Inch.

Perth Sheriff Court heard despite the assault in July last year, 19-year-old Reid and his victim are still “on talking terms”.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Mr Simpson was standing with a friend when he saw the accused walking on the footpath, shouting incoherently.

“The accused grabbed (him) by the hair and struck him once to the face under his left eye.

“It was unknown why he was targeted.”

He suffered a bruised eye and blurry vision, but there were no lasting effects.

Reid, of Kestrel Way, Perth, admitted assault.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “I believe they are still on speaking terms.

“At the time, Mr Reid was going around with the wrong people but he has now trying to turn his life around.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry told Reid: “I regard stamping on someone’s head as a very serious matter and usually worthy of a prison sentence.”

He ordered Reid to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Drink driver

Drink driver Christopher Wilkie injured himself and a friend when he crashed on a rural road between Perth and Dundee in August. He admitted careless driving and will be sentenced at a later date.

Extortion charge

A trial has been set Karivan Mizuri, accused of trying to extort $150,000 to stop sexual images of a woman being uploaded online.

Mizuri allegedly shared sexual images and videos of the woman from multiple addresses in Dundee.

It is claimed that between August 14, 2019 and February 5 this year, Mizuri disclosed intimate images and videos of the woman to social media networks and apps.

Mizuri is accused of threatening a man that unless he paid him $50,000 – later increased to $150,000 – he would continue to upload the images and videos.

Prosecutors allege Mizuri, 29, tried to induce the man to deliver the money and attempted to extort it from him.

Mizuri, a prisoner of HMP Perth, previously pled not guilty to the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for December.

Facebook blunder

Mark Thompson from Fife admitted he had been looking at illegal images of children “since the inception of the internet”. He was caught with a sick collection of material after posting an image on Facebook by mistake.

Knife threats

A Crieff man who made a threatening phone call to his ex-partner and then showed up at her home with a knife has been placed on curfew.

Maciaj Brzustowicz phoned his ex at around 8pm on August 29, last year.

He told her he was going to visit her house and challenged her to a fight, repeatedly using the word “bitch”.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said call was recorded.

Later, Brzustowicz, 33, showed up at his ex-partner’s home in Chapel Street, Crieff, carrying a kitchen knife.

He made threats to kill her and another person, who was at the house.

Brzustowicz, of Tiree Place, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear and alarm, and having a knife without a reasonable excuse.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the victim did not ask for a non-harassment order against her ex-partner.

He was placed on a six month restriction of liberty order, meaning he has to stay home between 9pm and 6am.

Racist lout

A drunken lout who spewed racist bile at a stranger and then fought with police narrowly avoided prison. Stephen Hardstaff was placed on a curfew for his crimes in St Andrews.

Drugs in Perth

A Glasgow man has admitted being involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Perth.

Ryan Barbour was caught with the class A drugs in Kinnoull Street on December 3.

The 25-year-old, of Langbar Crescent, also admitted possession of a lock knife.

He will be sentenced on August 18.

Not guilty pleas from co-accused Declan Inglis, also from Glasgow, were accepted by the crown.

