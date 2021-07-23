Man accused of dealing deadly ‘Flubber’ at Perth Prison

A Glasgow man has been charged with dealing the dangerous new designer drug Flubber at Perth Prison.

Stephen Timmons is accused of being involved in the supply of three illicit substances at the jail, including street valium Flubromazolam.

The class C substance is described as a “novel or designer” benzodiazepine by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and can be “dangerously high in potency” according to online drug guide Talk To Frank.

Timmons is accused of being concerned in the supply of the drug at HMP Perth on July 16, last year.

The 29-year-old is further accused of being involved in the supply of class A ecstasy and cannabinol, a class B chemical found in cannabis plants.

It is also alleged Timmons, of Arnisdale Place, Glasgow, attempted to bring or introduce a prohibited article into the jail by sending a quantity of sim cards to an offender.

The case called in Timmons’ absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and was continued until August 20.

What is Flubber?

Flubromazolam, renamed Flubber by some users after the 1997 Robin Williams film, has never been subject to a clinical trial.

It is described by WHO as similar to other street valium like Etizolam but “with a very high potency and long-lasting depressive effects of the nervous system”.

According to a critical review by WHO’s committee on drug dependence, released last year, the drug was implicated in the cause of death of one user in Britain and has been linked to other deaths in Denmark and America.