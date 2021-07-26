Kebab shop boss jailed for ‘alarming’ sex attack on mother-of-two in Perth city centre

A sex predator who attacked a young female stranger after she stepped out of a Perth nightclub has been jailed for 16 months.

Ahmet Kahraman grabbed his victim, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, under the arms, turned her round, and lifted her so her legs were straddling him in the “terrifying” 3am incident.

The woman – who described herself as “frozen with fear” – tried to fight him off but he pulled her deeper into a dark, covered alley and began to sexually assault her.