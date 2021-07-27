Fife bully held partner’s head in toilet and threatened to pull flush

A jury has found a Kinghorn man guilty of a violent campaign of abuse towards his former partner.

Stalker Gordon Dempsey subjected his victim to a harrowing three-and-a-half year ordeal.

His catalogue of vile behaviour included holding her head in a toilet, striking her with a hockey stick, kicking her with steel toe cap boots and denied her access to medical help.

The 38-year-old is now facing prison after a remote jury unanimously convicted him of engaging in a course of conduct which would cause his victim to suffer fear or alarm, between January 1, 2013, and June 6, 2016.

Victim was ‘monitored’

During this time, Dempsey, of Viewforth Place, prevented his partner from contacting friends or family members.

He also “compelled” her to provide him with login details for her social media and mobile phone to access and monitor her activity.

Dempsey shouted and swore at his partner, repeatedly uttered threatening or abusive remarks towards her and made threatening remarks to her friends and family.

As part of his campaign, Dempsey punched walls and doors, threw and kicked household items, repeatedly threatened to harm himself and denied his partner to seek medical attention when she needed it.

The court heard his victim was left injured on occasions between February 2, 2014, and June 6, 2016, when she was assaulted by Dempsey at a property in Myrtle Crescent.

Dempsey stood on her feet while wearing steel toe capped boots and repeatedly kicked her on the body while wearing them.

Permanently impaired

Over this two year period, Dempsey repeatedly pushed her to the ground, pulled her elbow and held it behind her back, and dragged her by her hair.

While abusing the woman, Dempsey at times brandished knives and tools.

He pushed her head into a toilet bowl and threatened to flush it.

Dempsey was convicted of repeatedly placing his hands and clothing over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing.

She was held over a bannister by the body.

Dempsey struck her on the body with a hockey stick and also repeatedly bit her on the body.

He also repeatedly pushed her against walls, brandished his fist at her and repeatedly nipped her.

Dempsey repeatedly seized her hands and pressed them, seized her by the body and repeatedly pushed her on the body.

All these actions left her with injuries.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court also heard that the torrent of abuse left the woman permanently impaired, due to damage sustained to her shoulder.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist remanded Dempsey and deferred sentencing until August 23.