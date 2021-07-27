Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Unpaid work for Fife thug who threw electric heater at pregnant partner

By Ross Gardiner
July 27 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 27 2021, 12.23pm
A Kirkcaldy father who launched an electric heater at his pregnant partner has avoided prison.

Gavin Brown attacked girlfriend Natalie Shields on May 26, 2019, while she was expecting a baby, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

At their home address in Marion Street, he repeatedly uttered threats of violence towards Ms Shields and her unborn child.

He also repeatedly struck her on the head and body and threw an electric heater at her.

Tantrum

When police arrived, Brown, 30, assaulted two officers before continuing his tantrum in the police vehicle.

Brown assaulted PC Kevin Dalglish by repeatedly attempting to headbutt and spit at him.

He also kicked PC Lauren Fisher, knocking her onto the roadway.

While travelling to Kirkcaldy police station, Brown screamed, shouted, swore and ran towards PC Dalglish with his arms raised.

He admitted to repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards the constable and other police officers, as well as their families.

Brown threatened to murder police officers, made offensive remarks and repeatedly punched a cell door.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court from custody the following day and was released on bail, however his offending continued shortly after.

On June 4 2019, Brown acted in an aggressive manner towards midwife Robyn Healy while he was at Bendochy Health Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Brown admitted to shouting and swearing at the medical professional.

Reduced his drinking

Brown’s solicitor, Martin McGuire, explained that his client had spent time behind bars before.

He said Brown has substantially reduced his alcohol abuse since the incidents and had also found employment.

Sentencing him on Monday, Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist handed Brown a direct alternative to prison.

The Sheriff said: “This case is undoubtedly serious enough to warrant a custodial sentence but that is not the only thing I need to consider.”

He sentenced Brown to 250 hours of community work to be completed in the next year and placed him under supervision for two years.

