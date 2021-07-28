Wednesday court round-up — Raging ex goes to jail

As the temperature finally plummets…

Enraged ex

An angry ex-boyfriend has been slapped with a non-harassment order after he ranted at his former partner outside a Perth supermarket, shouting: “You’re dead, you’re dead.”

Douglas Robertson went after his ex at her home in the city’s King Edward Street, believing that she had been unfaithful to him.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the 35-year-old was seen by friends walking up stairs towards her flat on June 6, two days after the couple had split up.

He told them: “I’m coming up to batter her.”

When the pals blocked his way, he turned around and punched a window, but failed to break it.

Later, he saw his ex at Tesco on South Street and made threats towards her.

Robertson, of St Catherine’s Square, Perth, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

When arrested, he told police: “I think they’re all w*****s.”

He also admitted a breach of a bail order by contacting his ex on social media, asking her: “Why have you still got photos of me on your Facebook?”

Solicitor Gary Foulis told the court: “He heard from a third party that there had been infidelity and wanted to confront his ex-partner about it.

“He accepts that his behaviour was unacceptable, but there is also a background of mental health difficulties.”

Robertson was jailed for four months and a non-harassment order – meaning he cannot approach or contact his ex – will stay in place for three years.

Dog threat

A man has been ordered to stand trial over claims he barricaded himself in his flat and threatened to set dogs on police officers.

Charles McGregor is accused of making violent threats while holding a knife over several hours during an alleged stand-off on Sandeman Street and Sandeman Place, Dundee, on July 20.

McGregor faces a separate allegation of chasing people on Sandeman Place while clutching a blade on June 29.

Prosecutors allege that the 39-year-old shouted, swore, stabbed a grit bin with a knife and chased people while in possession of a knife.

On July 20, McGregor allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on Sandeman Street and where he resides on Sandeman Place.

He allegedly shouted, swore and barricaded himself inside the property for several hours while in possession of a knife.

Court papers allege that McGregor shouted and swore at police officers, threatened to set dogs on them, stated they would need firearms officers to remove him from the property before stating that he would arrange for others to attend and attack police officers.

Solicitor Jim Caird continued to make no plea on McGregor’s behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court. McGregor appeared on petition last week in connection with the claims where he was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, Sheriff George Way fully committed McGregor for trial and released him on bail meantime.

Hotel drug claim

Three men have been accused of dealing Class A drugs from a Premier Inn room and a flat in Dundee.

Steven Reynolds, 37, Jordan Donnelly, 28, and 22-year-old Graham Tarbett were allegedly concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and the Class C drug etizolam between September and October last year.

Reynolds, of Bright Street, and Donnelly, a prisoner of HMP Glenochil, allegedly dealt heroin and etizolam from a room at the Premier Inn, Camperdown Leisure Park, between September 12-20.

All three men were allegedly concerned in the supply of cocaine, heroin and etizolam at an address on Bright Street on October 28.

Prosecutors allege that the trio were also found in possession of cannabis, a Class B drug.

Donnelly faces a separate allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving his name to police officers as “Alexander Amos”.

Tarbett, of Barra Terrace, was the only man absent when the case called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case until September.

A serial crook – once dubbed a “poster boy for soft justice” – claims he had a phone behind bars at Perth Prison to complain to his mum about his treatment by staff.

Del Banks was caught with the contraband device after he fell ill in his cell at HMP Perth last year.

A heroin user was forced to sell drugs worth more than £25,000 in order to clear his mounting debts and feed his addiction.

Police snared Daniel Montague with the Class A drug on two separate occasions within a three-day period.

Montague is now behind bars after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of heroin in the Dryburgh area of the city.

