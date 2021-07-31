Crown to claw back money from Perth drug dealer caught with ‘high quality’ cocaine

Prosecutors want to claw back cash from a Perth drug dealer who was caught with nearly £3,000 of “particularly high quality” cocaine.

Suniel Rashid was jailed for five months after police raided his flat in Dunkeld Road and seized almost 25 grams of the class A substance.

At the time he was subject to a bail order from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for another drugs offence.

Now the 23-year-old faces proceeds of crime action.

Wraps and scales recovered

Rashid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 5, 2020.

The court heard that officers armed with a search warrant went to a property in Dunkeld property at about 10.40am that day.

Rashid answered the door and let them in.

Three wraps were found in a bedroom. Police also recovered a set of scales with white powder on them.

‘Particularly high quality’

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said that the cocaine found was valued at £2,470.

“It was about £100 per gram,” she said. “Usually the value would be about £40 per gram, but this was particularly high quality cocaine.”

A sum of cash was also found, although the value was not revealed in court.

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him: “I’ve given this a great amount of thought.

“This is a serious charge and the quantity here is not far short of an ounce.”

He said: “What is of considerable concern is that you were subject to a bail order at the time for an analogous matter.

“I have come to the view that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Rashid, whose address was listed on court papers as Andrew Heiton Court, was sentenced to five months imprisonment and a proceeds of crime hearing was set for August 25.