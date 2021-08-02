Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pensioner, 80, accused of killing cyclist Iain Anderson in rural Fife road crash

By Grant McCabe
August 2 2021, 3.47pm Updated: August 2 2021, 3.48pm
Police investigate collision on the B947 near Edens Muir, Fife
A pensioner is accused of killing a cyclist in a fatal road crash.

Adam Fernie, 80, is charged with hitting Iain Anderson then failing to stop following an incident on August 25, 2019.

Prosecutors claim Fernie was behind the wheel of a Nissan Cabstar pick-up on the B937 nears Edens Muir, Fife.

He allegedly failed to see Mr Anderson, 66, on the road ahead causing him to strike the cyclist.

It is said Fernie did not brake or take evasive action.

Iain Anderson

Mr Anderson, a father-of-five from Glenrothes, was so severely hurt that he did not survive.

Alleged car defects

A separate charge claims Fernie, of Lochgelly, did not stay at the scene of the alleged accident.

A further accusation states the Nissan had defects meaning a possible “danger of injury” to someone.

The case called for a hearing on Monday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Fernie denies causing death by dangerous as well as facing the two further charges under the Road Traffic Act.

Lord Matthews adjourned until a further hearing in January next year.

In a statement issue via Police Scotland in 2019 the family of Mr Anderson said: “Our family are devastated to have lost a loving husband and father of five children as well as an amazing granddad to five grandchildren.

“He will be sorely missed.”

