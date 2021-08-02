Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Baking Bad: Pals rushed to hospital after eating cannabis-laced brownies on Fife holiday

By Ciaran Shanks
August 2 2021, 4.09pm Updated: August 2 2021, 11.06pm
Post Thumbnail

A woman and her friends were hospitalised after a half-baked attempt at cannabis brownies.

Elena Ravizza, 24, admitted lacing chocolate treats with the Class B drug during a getaway with pals at a holiday home in Balmerino.

The court heard how Ravizza was caught after ambulance staff notified the police.

Ravizza was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court but she has now been ordered to behave herself ahead of sentencing later this year.

Sick friends with ‘irregular pulses’

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie revealed how Italian national Ravizza, of Tassie Street, Glasgow, and her friends were found to have irregular pulse rates after scoffing the brownies.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The attendees had agreed to take part in baking and consuming of brownies.

“It is unknown how much cannabis was used. A short time after consuming them, the accused and the group became ill and had to contact the ambulance service.

“Paramedics attended and noted they had irregular pulse rates and were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police were contacted and Ravizza admitted responsibility for providing the cannabis.

Ravizza pled guilty to possession of cannabis at Abbey Farm Steadings, Balmerino, in July last year.

Kieran Dean, defending, said business graduate Ravizza had hoped to move to Canada to undertake a post-graduate degree.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Ravizza for three months for her to be of good behaviour.

