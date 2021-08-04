Sex predator Brandon Bloice who stabbed woman in Perth must wait to learn his fate

A Perth man who attempted to murder a woman he intended to rape has had his sentencing date pushed back until mid October.

Brandon Bloice appeared at Glasgow High Court by video link on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old had been scheduled to be sentenced after he pled guilty to following a woman home in Carpenter Street.

Already a convicted sex offender before this incident, Bloice stalked the stranger around Perth city centre on September 21 2019.

Bloice drew blood when he stabbed the woman in the back.

Police tracked Bloice down the following day and found his internet search history to include queries such as “how to kill a woman stabbing” and “can a dead woman still get pregnant.”

Judge Gillian Wade QC deferred sentence further until October 12 to allow a risk assessment report to be completed.

She told Bloice: “You have been advised in the strongest terms to co-operate with that report.”

Bloice will remain remanded in custody in the meantime.