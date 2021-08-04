Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Courts

Sex predator Brandon Bloice who stabbed woman in Perth must wait to learn his fate

By Ross Gardiner
August 4 2021, 12.11pm Updated: August 4 2021, 12.11pm
Brandon Bloice

A Perth man who attempted to murder a woman he intended to rape has had his sentencing date pushed back until mid October.

Brandon Bloice appeared at Glasgow High Court by video link on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old had been scheduled to be sentenced after he pled guilty to following a woman home in Carpenter Street.

Already a convicted sex offender before this incident, Bloice stalked the stranger around Perth city centre on September 21 2019.

Bloice drew blood when he stabbed the woman in the back.

Police tracked Bloice down the following day and found his internet search history to include queries such as “how to kill a woman stabbing” and “can a dead woman still get pregnant.”

Judge Gillian Wade QC deferred sentence further until October 12 to allow a risk assessment report to be completed.

She told Bloice: “You have been advised in the strongest terms to co-operate with that report.”

Bloice will remain remanded in custody in the meantime.

