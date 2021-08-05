‘He urgently needed a poo’ – Man spends birthday in court after criminal toilet mix-up at Perth Marks and Spencer

A man who was “caught short” in Perth city centre spent his birthday in court after a mortifying toilet mix-up at Marks and Spencer.

Robert Johnstone “urgently needed a poo” while out for coffee with a friend, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

He charged into the toilets at Marks and Spencer’s and locked himself inside a cubicle.

But it suddenly dawned on him that he might have accidentally gone into the ladies’ toilet.