Wine row between ‘Odd Couple’ pals in Angus led to vicious metal pole assault

A plasterer who knocked his friend of 40 years unconscious with a metal pole in a row over wine has been locked up.

Patrick Lyons suffered a fracture skull after sozzled David Merrigan’s vicious attack at the home they shared on Maule Street, Carnoustie.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Merrigan, who formerly worked on film sets, sank bottles of wine and pints of beer before targeting Mr Lyons.