Scots soldier put out of action after horror smash on A9 in Perthshire

A regimental sergeant major suffered multiple injuries and needed four operations after a horror smash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Ian Carlisle, who serves with the 7th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 Scots) was put out of action when a van careered into his path on the trunk road route, near Dunkeld.

Unemployed Marvin Aryeetey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday and admitted causing Mr Carlisle serious injuries by driving dangerously on October 24, 2019.

Aryeetey, from Broomhouse Row, Edinburgh, was banned from the road and will be sentenced next month.

Not enough time to overtake

The smash happened on a single carriageway section of the A9, about 500 metres north of the Dunkeld junction.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said that 47-year-old Aryeetey, who has an unmarked licence and no previous criminal convictions, was driving south at the time of the smash.

“It was dark that evening, the weather was damp and traffic flow was light,” he said.

“At about 9pm, Mr Carlisle was travelling north in his works’ motor car, a black Ford Ranger, with the intention of heading into Inverness.

“An off duty police constable was travelling south, and his car was in front of the accused’s van.”

Mr Sweeney said: “Mr Carlisle observed three vehicles travelling south.

“Suddenly, he saw the accused’s van move fully into his lane, as if he was trying to overtake.

“The van was only about 20 metres from his vehicle. There was not enough time or distance for accused to overtake.”

Mr Sweeney told the court: “Mr Carlisle immediately took evasive action and steered into the nearside verge in an attempt to avoid a collision.

“However, both vehicles collided within the northbound lane, driver’s side to driver’s side.

“Another motorist had to evasive action to avoid collided with the accused’s van which had travelled backwards along the northbound lane.”

Trapped in their vehicles

He said: “After the collision, Mr Carlisle’s car came to a rest on a nearside verge and it was heavily damaged.

“The accused’s van came to a stop in the southbound lane, but it was now facing north. It was also heavily damaged to the driver’s side.

“Witnesses immediately attended at both vehicles and saw that both accuser and complainer were trapped inside.

“Emergency services were called and both men were cut free from their vehicles by firefighters, and passed to the care of ambulance staff.”

Mr Sweeney said: “Mr Carlisle was admitted to Ninewells Hospital where was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist and a fracture on his radius bone which required a metal plate and wires fitted.

“He also suffered a dislocated right elbow. The elbow was reset and another metal plate was fitted.

“Mr Carlisle was expected to get back to full health in about three to six months, depending on how well the physiotherapy went.

“He has had four operations and has been signed off from work as a regimental sergeant major until he gets back to full fitness.”

Solicitor Nigel Bruce said his client was well aware he would be disqualified.

Sheriff Linda Smith deferred sentence until September 1.