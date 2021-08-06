Pervert blamed loose fitting trousers for public sex act near Fife Amazon depot

A man caught on camera carrying out a solo sex act in a Fife street explained to police that his trousers were loose and had fallen down.

Neil Cowan was spotted indulging himself near Dunfermline’s Amazon warehouse building on two separate occasions.

One witness managed to get video footage of Cowan in action and passed it on to police.

But when questioned by officers, the 33-year-old told them he had problems with his trousers falling down.