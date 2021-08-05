Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife athletics coach Eric Simpson found guilty of raping teenage girl and assaulting others

By Dave Finlay and Jamie Buchan
August 5 2021, 5.13pm Updated: August 5 2021, 5.56pm
Eric Simpson was convicted after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh
A Fife athletics coach who played ’60s pop hit Young Girl to teenagers who he subjected to sexual abuse has been jailed.

Eric Simpson raped one girl and subjected four other victims to indecent assaults and lewd behaviour during a catalogue of offending.

Simpson, 73, had denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of the remaining seven charges he faced.

