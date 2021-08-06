Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Courts

EXCLUSIVE: Head of security firm G4S tells of heartache after horror smash near Perth

By Jamie Buchan
August 6 2021, 3.00pm Updated: August 6 2021, 5.21pm
Brian Raitt, left, has been found guilty of causing a 'catastrophic' crash on the A9 near Broxden. G4S boss Chris Burr, right, described the devastating moment of impact.
The boss of security giant G4S has told a jury how he survived a “catastrophic” road crash near Perth which left his wife and a five-year-old boy seriously hurt.

Chris Burr, managing director for G4S Events UK, fought back tears as he relived the traumatic collision on the A9, near Broxden.

The 36-year-old told of the anguish of having to leave his badly injured wife Amanda in the wreckage of the car, while he carried two young children to safety.

