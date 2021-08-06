News / Courts EXCLUSIVE: Head of security firm G4S tells of heartache after horror smash near Perth By Jamie Buchan August 6 2021, 3.00pm Updated: August 6 2021, 5.21pm Brian Raitt, left, has been found guilty of causing a 'catastrophic' crash on the A9 near Broxden. G4S boss Chris Burr, right, described the devastating moment of impact. The boss of security giant G4S has told a jury how he survived a “catastrophic” road crash near Perth which left his wife and a five-year-old boy seriously hurt. Chris Burr, managing director for G4S Events UK, fought back tears as he relived the traumatic collision on the A9, near Broxden. The 36-year-old told of the anguish of having to leave his badly injured wife Amanda in the wreckage of the car, while he carried two young children to safety. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]