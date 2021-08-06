EXCLUSIVE: Head of security firm G4S tells of heartache after horror smash near Perth

The boss of security giant G4S has told a jury how he survived a “catastrophic” road crash near Perth which left his wife and a five-year-old boy seriously hurt.

Chris Burr, managing director for G4S Events UK, fought back tears as he relived the traumatic collision on the A9, near Broxden.

The 36-year-old told of the anguish of having to leave his badly injured wife Amanda in the wreckage of the car, while he carried two young children to safety.