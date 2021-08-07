EXCLUSIVE: How fraudsters scammed Crieff restaurant out of £44,000 in elaborate curry racket

Hundreds of curries. Tens of thousands of pounds. Transcontinental bank transactions, cross-country identity theft, spurned sting opportunities and organised criminals still at large.

Crieff restauranteur Karna Khadka, like many, was left financially punch drunk by Covid-19, but thought he’d found a new customer and the light at the end of his tunnel.

Nine months and more than £40,000 later, The Gurkha’s restaurant remains hamstrung after scammers running an international racket raided them for hundreds of curries and alcohol with fraudulent Asian bank details.