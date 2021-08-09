Dundee former head teacher and football scout facing jail for sexually abusing young boys

A former primary school head teacher who sexually abused two young boys in Dundee over a five-year period is facing jail.

Stephen Lavery, 70, lured one of the boys into his office under the false pretence of discussing football.

He would later subject him to weekly abuse for three years.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard another boy told the police in 1995 about how he was attacked by Lavery, also an ex-football scout, at a different school.

However, nothing was ever done until the other victim came forward in 2018.

Lavery, who was placed on probation in 1995 for similar offences, is now at risk of being jailed after pleading guilty to two separate charges of lewd, indecent or libidinous practices between May 1988 and July 1993.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC told the pensioner: “You should be aware that these are offences which, in my view, pass the custody threshold.

“As you have not been sentenced to a period of imprisonment before, I am obliged to call for a criminal justice social work report.”

First victim

Lavery served as an assistant head teacher at the school where the first boy was abused between 1988 and 1990.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan revealed how the boy told support services and police in 1995 he had been indecently touched by Lavery but no action was taken against him.

Mr Duncan said: “The complainer in the second charge came forward in late 2018.

“It was later uncovered that the previous allegation had not been dealt with.

“The first complainer described how the accused asked him to go to his room to discuss why he left school early.

“The accused asked him to sit on his knee and then put his hands down his trousers and pants and touched his genitals.”

Lavery then touched the boy’s naked back and buttocks.

The victim revealed there were later five or six similar attacks in Lavery’s office.

Next target for abuse

The pervert targeted his next victim, after he had been appointed head teacher at the second school, in 1990.

Lavery, who was also a football scout for Dundee city schools, would bring the boy into his office and ask him if he would touch his friends.

Mr Duncan said: “The complainer did not know what to say and would just agree with what he said.

“The accused would close the curtains of his office, hold him by the waist with both hands and press against him.

“He appeared to be excited with what he was doing, breathing deeper and quicker.”

Lavery would take the boy into his office almost every week under the guise of discussing football.

“The complainer would go straight back to class and did not understand what happened,” Mr Duncan said.

“He was the head teacher who he trusted. The accused would ask him about being involved with another boy and would ask him if they touched each other.”

Tried to stay away from children

In 2018, the victim shared his ordeal with the police. Lavery was arrested in July 2019.

On the day he was due to stand trial, Lavery, of Somerville Place East, pled guilty to using lewd, indecent or libidinous practices towards the first child on various occasions between May 4 1988 and January 28 1990.

On various occasions between August 1 1990 and July 30 1993, Lavery used similar practices towards a second child.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said Lavery’s offences occurred prior to his conviction in 1995 for similar conduct and has made considerable efforts to stay away from children for the last 25 years.

Sentence was deferred until September for reports to be prepared.

Lavery’s bail order was allowed to continue and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He made no comment as he left court.