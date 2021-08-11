Barefooted lout spat in officer’s face after petrol bomb threat in Dundee shop

A shoeless lout threatened to petrol bomb children, coughed at a shop employee and spat in a police officer’s face during a chaotic rampage in Dundee.

John Duncan terrified staff at Graham Street News in April after he was caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing.

The 28-year-old later repeatedly punchd a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another.