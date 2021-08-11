Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Barefooted lout spat in officer’s face after petrol bomb threat in Dundee shop

By Ciaran Shanks
August 11 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 11 2021, 12.12pm
The outside of Dundee Sheriff Court.

A shoeless lout threatened to petrol bomb children, coughed at a shop employee and spat in a police officer’s face during a chaotic rampage in Dundee.

John Duncan terrified staff at Graham Street News in April after he was caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing.

The 28-year-old later repeatedly punchd a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]