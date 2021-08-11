Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kirkcaldy thug who stamped on partner’s head in street slammed for ‘appalling sustained attack’

By Ross Gardiner
August 11 2021, 11.31am Updated: August 11 2021, 1.21pm
Daryl Stewart was warned at Kirkclady Sheriff Court he faces prison
A Kirkcaldy thug who brutally battered his ex-partner will have to wait another month before finding out his fate.

Daryl Stewart had been told “it is difficult to imagine” a sentence other than prison time by Sheriff James Williamson, who deferred sentencing again this week.

Stewart assaulted his then-partner in the middle of the road as neighbours watched in horror.

In July, Depute Fiscal Ron Hay explained Stewart had arrived at the woman’s home on Cook Street, Kirkcaldy at around 9pm on February 20, having consumed alcohol and Valium.

Row in street

He was acting “belligerently” and went to visit a house across the road in the early hours of the morning.

He was refused access and began to cause a row.

Mr Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The complainer left her own property and tried to calm the accused down.”

Stewart punched her in the face, kicked her head and stamped on her head at least twice.

Police were contacted and officers found the woman bleeding, lying on the pavement.

As her nose and lips were swollen from the attack, she was taken to hospital.

She also suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye.

Police threats

When Stewart was arrested, he told officers “I will shoot you”.

Mr Hay told the court the 31-year-old said: “The first petrol bomb I get is going to the police station.”

Stewart, of Cross Street, Kirkcaldy, admitted to assault and threatening police with violence.

He also threatened to shoot one of his victim’s family members in the face with a crossbow.

This week, Stewart’s defence solicitor Scott McKenzie said: “His feelings towards the offences are regret and sorrow.

“He accepts she was the victim of how he behaved.”

Prison warning

Last month, Sheriff James Williamson told Stewart, who has never served a custodial sentence before: “This is truly appalling behaviour.

“It is difficult to imagine a sentence other than a custodial one.”

On Tuesday, the sheriff added: “This is an appalling attack, an appalling sustained attack.”

Stewart, of West March Street, was released on bail and is due back in court for sentencing on September 13.

He was issued with a five-year non-harassment order when he pled guilty and told not to contact his former partner for five years.

