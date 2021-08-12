‘I am here to help you out of your sh***y life’ — Fife man tried to smother wheelchair-bound dad to death

A son who tried to smother his wheelchair-bound father to death with a cushion has been jailed for six years.

Jamie Boyd pounced on stroke victim George Boyd at his home in Leven, Fife, in March 2020.

The 33-year-old pressed the cushion against Mr Boyd’s face, stating: “I am here to help you out of your sh***y life.”

He was stopped only when Mr Boyd’s personal alarm was triggered accidentally.

Boyd pled guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh to attempting to murder his father.

He also admitted a separate charge of assault and robbery of £626, while clutching a hammer, on shop assistant Alex Vijay.

This took place when he was on bail for the murder bid.

Judge Lord Fairley handed Boyd a nine-year extended sentence at the High Court in Glasgow.

It includes a six-year custodial element.

Murder attempt

The judge told him: “You pled guilty to attempting to murder your biological father, who you were estranged from for most of your life.

“You came back into contact in 2018.

“In March last year, in the knowledge that he was disabled, you tried to smother him with a cushion while he was in a wheelchair.

“During the struggle, his alarm was triggered which stopped a potentially fatal assault on him.

“While on bail, you committed an assault and robbery at a petrol station in Fife.

“CCTV showed me a substantial level of violence towards the employee, who was working alone at the shop at night.

“You coerced him to open the till and struggled with him several times.

“He ran to the door and you forced him back towards the till area.

“During this, you were holding a hammer and while you didn’t strike him with the weapon the assaults you committed were done while holding it.

“This would have been a terrible experience for him.”

‘Remorseful and distressed’

Scott McKenzie, defending, earlier told the court George walked out on Boyd after he was born.

The lawyer added: “He is sorry for the offences committed and has had time to reflect.

“He recognises the offences are serious, he is remorseful and was distressed when the offences on his father were described.”

It was revealed Boyd’s previous convictions included assault, having a cannabis cultivation and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.